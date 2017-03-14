Management Gurus from 10 Countries participated in Management Conclave 2017 at LPU

•Occasion was two-day Management Conclave being organized by Mittal School of Business at LPU Campus •Theme is 'Strategies for Global Competitiveness & Economic Growth'

-- Mittal School of Business at Lovely Professional University is organizing two-day Management Conclave on the theme 'Strategies for Global Competitiveness & Economic Growth', at LPU Campus. During the inaugural day of the conclave, the eminent key speakers, panelists and delegates from across the globe and the country participated massively to churn out brilliant ideas of growth and development for the country and the students. More than 300 papers were also received from countries including Italy, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka and more. Keynote addresses were made by management giants including Chairperson, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Prof Dr. Rakesh Mohan Joshi; Deputy Dean and CEO, ISB, Dr Pradeep Singh; and, Chairman & MD, Micro Insurance Academy, Dr. David Dror.LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal and Pro Chancellor Mrs Rashmi welcomed the elite guests. Addressing, Chancellor Mr Mittal reminded all that the doctrine of 'the survival of the fittest' is as relevant today as it was in yester years. On these lines, he invoked LPU management students: "Make yourselves globally competitive to further make India grow dynamically. I know you all are confident and competent, so be competitive in an international environment, accept challenges and excel others."Addressing students in interactive way, Chairperson IIFT Dr Rakesh Mohan Joshi asked them to be always premeditated for global competitiveness & economic growth. He shared with them that India is always a bright spot in global economy. Through his interactions with students, Deputy Dean and CEO, ISB, Dr Pradeep Singh declared that LPU students truly represent "New India". He judged them as innovative and entrepreneurs as they want to create employments for others. Similarly, Chairman & MD, Micro Insurance Academy, Dr. David Dror encouraged students to be always extraordinary, smart and well informed. He explained students that in the present age of digitalization and robots, a machine can replace 50 persons but 50 machines cannot replace a well-informed competent person.During different panel discussions and technical sessions, Country Manager, Android Enterprise at Google, Mr. Gagandeep S Nagra; CEO, Airbeam SRL( Italy) LivioMorina;COO, Videocon Telecommunication Ltd, Prem Ohja; COO, Bharti Foundation Mamta Saikia ; and, Senior Editor, TV18 Broadcast Limited, Jyoti Kamal also participated actively and addressed the mammoth gathering pf management students.