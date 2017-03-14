News By Tag
Capital Strategy Partners announce date for first quarter financial results
Capital Strategy Partners' conference will take place at its Tokyo office and will commence at 11:00am local time and is scheduled for approximately two hours and includes a question and answer session.
Capital Strategy Partners' private clients will be sent a link and email with log in details to access the talk. Clients, who wish to listen to the live call, will be asked to log on to the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software.
Capital Strategy Partners' Director of Communications commented on the upcoming conference saying "I am looking forward to hearing what subjects will be thrown in the mix from our clients and I am sure that our clients will have questions on various sections of our industry and I am looking forward to speaking to people from around the world. So far, 2017 has treated us very well and we are heading in the right direction for yet another successful year here at Capital Strategy Partners."
About Us - http://www.capitalstrategypartners.com/
Capital Strategy Partners was founded in 2010 as an investment advisory firm with a strong focus on excellent service, intelligent investment strategies and in-depth research to provide long-term goals for our clients.
In order to assist our clients in truly realising their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also incorporates taxes, estate planning and risk management.
Our investment philosophy is grounded on many years of research and, above all, we seek to balance return and risk considerations over longer-term time horizons.
Our managers look to diversify revenue streams and find new opportunities, having fully understood over the past few years how distribution has changed, both globally and locally, and we have strategies aimed at improving revenue and margins, managing regulatory change, risk and volatility.
