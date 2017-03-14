News By Tag
Riding the Shoulders of Wisdom- PART II
The joyous celebration made its way again and of course valid and virtuous. The Result Card of KUK for BBA, MBA and Engineering recorded 55 students of management of PIET amongst the top 15 and most of them ranging between 1st to 7th positions across 2nd , 4th and 6th semesters.
Everyone all round was merry and we all must know and believe that the more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate. Of course there have been a great amount of efforts put in by the faculty team under the able guidance of an effective Management team comprising of elite academicians, the driving force behind the success of this institute. However, Shri Rakesh Tayal, Member Secretary voiced praise for the teachers without mincing words. He is a strong believer in the philosophy of 'lead from behind and put others in front' when it comes to celebrating victory and nice things happening around us. "It is not the strong financial base", he added, "but freedom to the people who are directly responsible at the shop floor, which brings success as wished".
Dr. (capt) Prof. K K Paliwal, Director PIET said, "it makes me believe that the PIET team is heading in the right direction and a wise utilisation of time is clearly visible in creating such a fabulous mile stone in an elite university as KUK is". He added that we believe in not denying the human rights to our faculty team and snatch away humanity. This policy has helped in creating a very strong bondage with management and institute which has resulted in dedication and new achievements.
Speaking on the occasion Shri Suresh Tayal, Member Secretary said, "While we have every reason to celebrate and trumpet our success and achievements but we have no time to relax. Remember, after every mountain top you climb, there is another waiting for you to write your name on it. We have to be like Seagulls who attain new heights and create their own bench marks to better it"
For those who are reading it, Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET), the Top Colleges of Haryana, Delhi NCR and North India, is situated at 70 mile stone between Panipat and Delhi, the travel distance being 20 and 50 minutes respectively. The institute which is known for a world beating infrastructure with AC class rooms, well furnished hostels for boys and girls, faculty houses, well stocked library, numerous computer labs with 1200 computers, 28 science labs and workshops has been creating history by bagging BEST category awards in terms of academics, placements and extra curricular activities.
Read more here about PIET college:- http://www.piet.co.in/
