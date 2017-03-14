 
Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Hollywood Comes To Houston Via The National Black Film Festival

 
 
2017 National Black Film Festival
2017 National Black Film Festival
 
HOUSTON - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Black Film Festival (NBFF) is "Bringing Hollywood to H-Town" on April 5, 2017 thru April 9, 2017 at the beautiful Marriott Marquis Houston located at 1777 Walker Street, Houston, Texas, 77010. Award winning actress Paula Jai Parker will host The NBFF Awards Show which will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 7:00 pm.

The NBFF was founded by Houston area film producer J.O. Malone with an initiative to build an enlightening platform for future filmmakers and actors.  Another primary goal of the NBFF is to stimulate the production of professional films in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area--mapping the city as a major cinematic outlet.

As recent trends across entertainment media reflect, movies such as "Get Out", "Hidden Figures" and "Fences", have altered conversations amass about the growing recognition and inexplicable talent of African American actors and filmmakers. The NBFF will offer a powerful platform for film professionals and aspiring millennials to connect under one roof for 4 full days.  The celebrity hosted workshops and panels are designed to educate, inspire and to give an inside perspective to hopefuls who are seeking to build a successful career in the film industry.

For tickets and more information, visit www.nationalblackfilmfestival.com. Here's the link to the full festival schedule https://www.prekindle.com/festivalschedule/id/24898848449....

There are still vendor and sponsorship opportunities available. For interviews or media requests, please contact Jennifer Simpson at 281-736-4991 or by email at jnos.pr@gmail.com. The submission deadline is Friday, March 31, 2017.

National Black Film Festival
