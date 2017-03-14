 
Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Ecosmob Technologies Announced FreeSWITCH Based Hosted PBX Solution

Ecosmob Technologies announced to offer FreeSWITCH based hosted PBX solution. This solution will be furnished with all simple to advanced features.
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been a very well known name in the VoIP industry because of its contribution for more than 9 years. The company has been offering many different solutions in each VoIP technologies. The company has been serving from its operational office in Ahmedabad Gujarat, India. As per the recent announcement made by the spokesperson of the company Ecosmob Technologies will be offering a FreeSWITCH PBX solution. The details of this particular announcement states that the company will be offering Hosted PBX solution development to its clients. The solution will be developed using the FreeSWITCH technology that will make sure the developed and delivered solution is robust and scalable.

"We have been in this industry for many years, almost 10 years. We have worked with different scaled companies and enterprises. What we have seen that the FreeSWITCH PBX solution is the perfect fit for any and all organizations. It furnishes a company with all simple to advanced communication and collaboration tool. The hosted PBX solution connects the remote branches of a company to provide real time collaboration to the team members. This works amazingly for any company.", shared the spokesperson of the company.

As per the announcement the offered solution can support a few hundreds to thousands of concurrent calls and conferences. The solution will also provide all simple to advanced features. Some of them are listed below:

• Multi-tenant support
• Multilingual support
• Unlimited extensions
• Unlimited auto attendants
• Integration with cell phone
• PA system
• Caller ID
• Caller ID Customization
• Remote phones
• CRM integration
• Conferencing support
• XML-RPC control of live calls
• Text to speech
• Automatic speech recognition
• Support for different codecs
• Call me
• Find me, Follow me
• Call forwarding
• Voicemail
• Call Detail Reports
• And many more

The hosted PBX software development offered by the company will include all above and many other features. The spokesperson of the company shared that the client can select the number of features they want in their solution. As the company is operating in this sphere for so many years, they know what will suit the best to the customer. The staff of the company will be helping customers to select the best possible features to ensure he gets the best solution in its class.

The spokesperson of the company further shared that FreeSWITCH is par away from its competitors to support multi tenant setup. It offers best quality of video, audio and data while in use even in the heavy load on the system. This makes it the perfect choice for Hosted PBX solution development. Thus, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. offers hosted PBX solution development in FreeSWITCH. This solution is also scalable which means you can easily add support for more extensions and tenants as and when you increase the size of your company.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has a dedicated marketing webpage to showcase this offering. For more details, please visit https://www.freeswitchservice.com/solutions/freeswitchippbx

Contact
FreeSWITCH Service Provider Company
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:FreeSWITCH Service Provider Company
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
Tags:Hosted PBX solution, FreeSWITCH PBX solution, FreeSWITCH technology
Industry:Software
Location:Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
