News By Tag
* Boys
* Books
* Comedy
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lexile Test Scores Released for Alexander Adventures Boy's Book Series
Widely Used Reading Framework Matches Student Abilities with Books
The Lexile® Framework for Reading evaluates reading ability and text complexity on the same developmental scale. Recognized as the standard for matching readers with texts, tens of millions of students worldwide receive a Lexile measure that helps them find targeted readings from the more than 100 million articles, books and websites that have been measured.
The critically acclaimed "Alexander Adventure" books, My Life at the Bottom of the Food Chain, Own the Scrawny and My Epic Life focus on Alexander's outrageous yet achingly familiar early teen anxieties. The Lexile scores will help match the books with the right readers, ages 10-14.
The scores:
My Life at the Bottom of the Food Chain 690L
Own the Scrawny 740L
My Epic Life 640L
Popular titles in the same Lexile® range include The Maze Runner, The Book Thief, The Giver, Wonder, Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Holes.
The Alexander Adventure series are available in paperback or e-book at Amazon.com and most online retailers.
For information on the Alexander books, readers can visit http://RichSamuelsAuthor.com. More information about the Lexile® Framework can be found at http://Lexile.com.
Contact
RLS Ventures
***@rlsventures.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse