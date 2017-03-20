 
Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Singer & songwriter CARMEN PEREZ Launches "Space Girl" Music Video

TV Actress & singer/songwriter Carmen Perez ("Lucha Underground") is "Space Girl" in her new music video.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Debuting and charting with dance music a few years ago (Billboard's Top 40 Hot Dance Club Play & Top 10 UK Commercial Pop Charts, "Emergency" & "Overload", and Carmen's UK chart topper, the Super Stylers remix of "Run Little Devil"), Carmen Perez launches her first passion pop music project since then. The music EP titled "Space Girl" has been featured in several media outlets such as The Hype Magazine, Rude Boy, Billboard and Broadway World and now she has launched the "Space Girl" music video.

"Perez has skills, a huge load of confidence and an awesome amount of creativity which is packed in every song she releases." – KMS Music Blog.

After her music debut success, Carmen decided to attend music school to improve her skills, studying music theory, and getting accepted into an Herb Alpert Applied Program. Although at school, her repertoire was singing jazz & latin jazz standards, she met hit pop songwriter/producer Sigurd Røsnes, and they eventually decided to work together on this EP.

Also, on October 31st, 2016, a song Carmen co-composed, "Pajarito", was released to be included in the popular chillout/lounge series, "Café Del Mar - Dreams 9" album.

Carmen currently has a popular recurring role as Captain Vasquez on the Robert Rodriguez/Mark Burnett hit Emmy-Nominated TV series "Lucha Underground" on El Rey Network. She has over 60 acting credits and has exhibited and sold her paintings internationally. Carmen is proud to have served her country on active duty in the U.S. Army for 6 years.

Links:

http://www.carmenperez.net

ALBUM ON SPOTIFY - https://open.spotify.com/album/1fv1vJJK8YOEpYEVuU1Lh1

http://www.facebook.com/CarmenPerezArt

http://www.twitter.com/CarmenPerezArt

http://www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sigurd_Rosnes

"Space Girl" Music Video - https://youtu.be/waEQTTG-J4c



Julia Fairbanks
