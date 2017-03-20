News By Tag
Singer & songwriter CARMEN PEREZ Launches "Space Girl" Music Video
TV Actress & singer/songwriter Carmen Perez ("Lucha Underground") is "Space Girl" in her new music video.
"Perez has skills, a huge load of confidence and an awesome amount of creativity which is packed in every song she releases." – KMS Music Blog.
After her music debut success, Carmen decided to attend music school to improve her skills, studying music theory, and getting accepted into an Herb Alpert Applied Program. Although at school, her repertoire was singing jazz & latin jazz standards, she met hit pop songwriter/producer Sigurd Røsnes, and they eventually decided to work together on this EP.
Also, on October 31st, 2016, a song Carmen co-composed, "Pajarito", was released to be included in the popular chillout/lounge series, "Café Del Mar - Dreams 9" album.
Carmen currently has a popular recurring role as Captain Vasquez on the Robert Rodriguez/Mark Burnett hit Emmy-Nominated TV series "Lucha Underground"
Links:
http://www.carmenperez.net
ALBUM ON SPOTIFY - https://open.spotify.com/
http://www.facebook.com/
http://www.twitter.com/
http://www.wikipedia.org/
"Space Girl" Music Video - https://youtu.be/
Contact
Julia Fairbanks
***@skywalkproductions.com
