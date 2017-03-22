News By Tag
DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C. signs publishing agreement with Dr. Mary Barrett
Author & spiritualist, Dr. Mary Barrett signed an exclusive publishing agreement with DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C. for "Psychic Gift 1 & 2," "Soothing Messages from Heaven," "The Dying Gift: One of God's Miracles," and her newest books.
Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms. Donna L. Quesinberry ("Q") stated, "Dr. Barrett ("Mary") is an inspirational leader who uplifts everyone she comes into contact with, through her "gifts" and "training" as well as genuine heartfelt enthusiasm, which is a refreshing quality indeed. In sharing Dr. Barrett's creations with our readership today, and into the future, DonnaInk Publications remains authentically enthused in signing Mary and her collective works!
"Dr. Barrett's new, and renewed, releases will involve the latest in publishing industry trends, while embracing fastidious standards and stalwart publishing traditions. All of Dr. Barrett's miracle of life books will be made available through DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C. An impending marketing platform is certain to bring these delightful real-life books to Mary's fans and readers everywhere.
"Welcome Dr. Mary Barrett, we are extremely happy to work with you!"
________________
About the Author:
Dr. Barrett, is a spiritual consultant and radio and television show host. She is also a member of the American Alliance of Hypnotists and has fans throughout the world who love and respect her gifts as she provides them with resources for enhanced self-discovery and healing. Mary's gifts involve aura reading, clairalience, clairaudience, claircognizance, clairgustance, clairsentience, clairvoyance or second sight, death-warning empath skills, guided imagery, energy medicine mediumship or channeling, perception – scrying, precognition - premonition and precognitive dreams, psychometry or psychoscopy, remote viewing, reiki master, retrocognition or post-cognition, spiritual consulting, spiritual reading and telepath.
To bring these many talents to others, Dr. Barrett often attends events throughout the United States. When there, she answers attendee questions and extends rare opportunities for them to glimpse into their future, or speak with their dearly departed. As a Certified Holistic Marketer, Certified Holistic Master Marketer, Certified Hypnotist, Certified Life Coach, Certified Master Hypnotist, Certified Master Life Coach, Certified NLP, Certified Master NLP, and Chikara-Reiki-
________________
To learn more and/or to Pre-Order:
special_markets@
Visit the Publisher's Website:
DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C.: http://www.donnaink.com
Media Contact
DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C.
(888) 497-6552 ext. 2 (office)
special_markets@
