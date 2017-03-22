 
News By Tag
* Psychic Medium
* Hypnotist
* Dr. Mary Barrett
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carthage
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C. signs publishing agreement with Dr. Mary Barrett

Author & spiritualist, Dr. Mary Barrett signed an exclusive publishing agreement with DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C. for "Psychic Gift 1 & 2," "Soothing Messages from Heaven," "The Dying Gift: One of God's Miracles," and her newest books.
 
 
Dr. Mary Barrett, Ordained Minister, Author, Hypnotist & Psychic Medium
Dr. Mary Barrett, Ordained Minister, Author, Hypnotist & Psychic Medium
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Psychic Medium
* Hypnotist
* Dr. Mary Barrett

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Carthage - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Companies

CARTHAGE, N.C. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C. began their conversation with Dr. Mary Barrett, Ordained Minister a few years ago. Mary is the author of "Psychic Gift 1," "Psychic Gift 2," "Soothing Messages from Heaven," and "The Dying Gift: One of God's Miracles" among other works; and, has two "new" titles to be released very soon. On 21 March 2017, DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C. signed a collective works agreement with Dr. Barrett, which means "all" of her former works and latest titles are being stylized, editioned or re-editioned through our publishing initiative.

Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms. Donna L. Quesinberry ("Q") stated, "Dr. Barrett ("Mary") is an inspirational leader who uplifts everyone she comes into contact with, through her "gifts" and "training" as well as genuine heartfelt enthusiasm, which is a refreshing quality indeed. In sharing Dr. Barrett's creations with our readership today, and into the future, DonnaInk Publications remains authentically enthused in signing Mary and her collective works!

"Dr. Barrett's new, and renewed, releases will involve the latest in publishing industry trends, while embracing fastidious standards and stalwart publishing traditions. All of Dr. Barrett's miracle of life books will be made available through DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C. An impending marketing platform is certain to bring these delightful real-life books to Mary's fans and readers everywhere.

"Welcome Dr. Mary Barrett, we are extremely happy to work with you!"
________________
About the Author:
Dr. Barrett, is a spiritual consultant and radio and television show host. She is also a member of the American Alliance of Hypnotists and has fans throughout the world who love and respect her gifts as she provides them with resources for enhanced self-discovery and healing. Mary's gifts involve aura reading, clairalience, clairaudience, claircognizance, clairgustance, clairsentience, clairvoyance or second sight, death-warning empath skills, guided imagery, energy medicine mediumship or channeling, perception – scrying, precognition - premonition and precognitive dreams, psychometry or psychoscopy, remote viewing, reiki master, retrocognition or post-cognition, spiritual consulting, spiritual reading and telepath.

To bring these many talents to others, Dr. Barrett often attends events throughout the United States. When there, she answers attendee questions and extends rare opportunities for them to glimpse into their future, or speak with their dearly departed. As a Certified Holistic Marketer, Certified Holistic Master Marketer, Certified Hypnotist, Certified Life Coach, Certified Master Hypnotist, Certified Master Life Coach, Certified NLP, Certified Master NLP, and Chikara-Reiki-Do Master, Dr. Barrett remains a trusted hypnotist, medium, and psychic as her books detail.
________________

To learn more and/or to Pre-Order:
special_markets@donnaink.com

Visit the Publisher's Website:
DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C.: http://www.donnaink.com

Media Contact
DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C.
(888) 497-6552 ext. 2 (office)
special_markets@donnaink.com
End
Source:
Email:***@donnaink.com
Posted By:***@donnaink.com Email Verified
Tags:Psychic Medium, Hypnotist, Dr. Mary Barrett
Industry:Publishing
Location:Carthage - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 22, 2017
DonnaInk Publications, L.L.C. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share