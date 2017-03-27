Media Traffic Channel Premieres 1st Public Relations TV Episode With Watch Party at 3pm CT Today

The Media Traffic TV Show is set to launch its premiere episode online today at 3pm CT hosted and executive produced by Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist, US Press Agent with Beneficience.com Prolific Personage (New Media) Public Relations on WBTVN.tv's Media Traffic Channel. The tv show is broadcast on WBTVN. "Women United are Changing the World. The Women's Broadcast Television Network, is the first OTT online TV network with original content created by women for women.