Country(s)
Industry News
Media Traffic Channel Premieres 1st Public Relations TV Episode With Watch Party at 3pm CT Today
The Media Traffic TV Show is set to launch its premiere episode online today at 3pm CT hosted and executive produced by Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist, US Press Agent with Beneficience.com Prolific Personage (New Media) Public Relations on WBTVN.tv's Media Traffic Channel. The tv show is broadcast on WBTVN. "Women United are Changing the World. The Women's Broadcast Television Network, is the first OTT online TV network with original content created by women for women.
The Beneficience.com PR agency operative is the executive producer of the Media Traffic Show which is scheduled to air weekly on #mediamondays on the Media Traffic Channel at The Womens Broadcasting Television Network (WBTVN.tv). Tracey Bond says she is so committed to game-rearranging the modern day PR industry she was inspired to subtitle her show: "Media Traffic: Disrupting out-of-control communications. Media Traffic PR TV show is focused on providing solutions through broadcast coaching & tv show guest conversations that show viewers how to move their key messages in a strategic media & public relations management direction that reaches their audience destination with momentum and relevance.
Bond shares that in 2017 many business and brand owners are frustrated to find most of their content marketing communications stuck in a crowded traffic jam with other businesses and brands all-vying for audience attention and transaction. Bond believes getting a handle on quality communications helps create audience-valued interactions that brands & business owners can build mutually beneficient social business relationships. Bond syays "Media Traffic Show programming content stories are as authentic and fresh as the new week's headlines, engaging viewers with the host's on-the-fly wit paired with feature interviews that elevate, narrate & navigate the 'pr life' experience impacting today's social business celebrity, entrepreneur and go-to industry expert for audience relationship enhancement in the media & public marketspaces."
In addition to broadcasting her Media Traffic Show Channel, Tracey Bond provides new media publicity and press agent services for the Womens Broadcast Television Network as an ideal client and company.
To be featured in a guest interview, ad and/or brand sponsor - send an email request for information to e: desk@beneficience.com c/o "Media Traffic Show"
The Media Traffic Tv Show online watch party event will kickoff at 3pm CT today, March 27th, 2017 with fun media trivia and PR-centric prizes that social media party participants could stand to #WINBIG by successfully sharing the hashtag #watchmediatrafficshow during the event. Registered signups by email are encouraged at: https://beneficience.com/
Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/
Subscribe to Media Traffic Show at:http://wbtvn.tv/
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/
Instagram: http://instagram.co/
Twitter: @mediatrafficsho | http://twitter.com/
Tracey Bond Media Traffic Tv Show Host and Producer is available for select media interviews, special event and choice media relationship opportunities to reach audiences with her #majorkey PR industry messages.
Contact
Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 27, 2017