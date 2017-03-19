A New Queen Takes the Reign! Julie Cangialosi is named Mrs. DC America 2017. Next Stop Mrs. America

Julie Cangialosi is Mrs. District of Columbia America 2017. The judges crowned Julie, on March 18, 2017 at the Embassy of France in Washington, DC. She competed touting the platform of pregnancy loss and miscarriage awareness. As a proud mother of a double rainbow she emphasized the need to bring awareness to a cause that is often not spoken about but affects many.

1 2 3 Julie Cangialosi wins the title of Mrs. DC America 2017 Julie Cangialosi wins crown of Mrs. DC America 2017 The Mrs. DC America 2017 Contestants WASHINGTON - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The



Julie graduated from Russell Sage College in Troy, New York with a degree in Nutrition Science. Immediately following graduation she started her Dietetic Internship at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut, where she had her research published as a co-author in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association in 2003. After working as an ICU dietitian Julie used her science background to parlay it into a pharmaceutical sales career, currently working for Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Julie's love for health and fitness inspired her to become a fitness professional instructing Barre and Pilates classes at Vida Fitness in downtown DC.





In 2011 Julie married James Cangialosi, a Special Agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations in a beautiful ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington, DC. James and Julie are the proud parents of two children, Landon and Elle.



Julie's hobbies include traveling, trying new recipes, enjoying sporting events with her family especially the Washington Capitals.



Here are the final results:



Winner:



Mrs. Penn Quarter DC 2017-Julie Cangialosi



1st RU:



Mrs. Petworth DC 2017-Chananuch Podaras



2nd Runner-up



Mrs. DuPont Circle 2017- Leiah Rocheleau



Top 5



Mrs. Penn Quarter DC 2017-Julie Cangialosi



Mrs. Petworth DC 2017-Chananuch Podaras



Mrs. DuPont Circle 2017- Leiah Rocheleau



Mrs. Georgetown 2017-Natalie Caprano



Mrs. Near Northeast DC 2017- Maria Teresa Duvall



Sponsorship Award:



Mrs. Petworth DC 2017-Chananuch Podaras



Fitness Award:



Mrs. Penn Quarter DC 2017-Julie Cangialosi



Mrs. Congeniality:



Mrs. Petworth DC 2017-Chananuch Podaras



Leadership Award:



Mrs. Capitol Hill DC 2017-Kristal Quarker Hartsfield



Costume Award:



Mrs. DuPont Circle 2017- Leiah Rocheleau



Contact

Raquel Riley Thomas

***@aoagwllc.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12627417/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12627417/2

https://www.prlog.org/ 12627417/3 Raquel Riley Thomas End -- The Mrs. DC America Pageant was produced by An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC . The pageant recognizes married women for their personal, professional and community achievements. The sold-out pageant had perfomances from Za fire Ladies DC and ZaFire DC Project. The pageant also paid tribute to Mrs. DC America 2016, Kinosha Soden with a black and white mini-movie directed and produced by Raquel Riley Thomas Julie graduated from Russell Sage College in Troy, New York with a degree in Nutrition Science. Immediately following graduation she started her Dietetic Internship at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut, where she had her research published as a co-author in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association in 2003. After working as an ICU dietitian Julie used her science background to parlay it into a pharmaceutical sales career, currently working for Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Julie's love for health and fitness inspired her to become a fitness professional instructing Barre and Pilates classes at Vida Fitness in downtown DC.In 2011 Julie married James Cangialosi, a Special Agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations in a beautiful ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington, DC. James and Julie are the proud parents of two children, Landon and Elle.Julie's hobbies include traveling, trying new recipes, enjoying sporting events with her family especially the Washington Capitals.Here are the final results:Winner:Mrs. Penn Quarter DC 2017-Julie Cangialosi1st RU:Mrs. Petworth DC 2017-Chananuch Podaras2nd Runner-upMrs. DuPont Circle 2017- Leiah RocheleauTop 5Mrs. Penn Quarter DC 2017-Julie CangialosiMrs. Petworth DC 2017-Chananuch PodarasMrs. DuPont Circle 2017- Leiah RocheleauMrs. Georgetown 2017-Natalie CapranoMrs. Near Northeast DC 2017- Maria Teresa DuvallSponsorship Award:Mrs. Petworth DC 2017-Chananuch PodarasFitness Award:Mrs. Penn Quarter DC 2017-Julie CangialosiMrs. Congeniality:Mrs. Petworth DC 2017-Chananuch PodarasLeadership Award:Mrs. Capitol Hill DC 2017-Kristal Quarker HartsfieldCostume Award:Mrs. DuPont Circle 2017- Leiah Rocheleau