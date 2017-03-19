Country(s)
Industry News
A New Queen Takes the Reign! Julie Cangialosi is named Mrs. DC America 2017. Next Stop Mrs. America
Julie Cangialosi is Mrs. District of Columbia America 2017. The judges crowned Julie, on March 18, 2017 at the Embassy of France in Washington, DC. She competed touting the platform of pregnancy loss and miscarriage awareness. As a proud mother of a double rainbow she emphasized the need to bring awareness to a cause that is often not spoken about but affects many.
Julie graduated from Russell Sage College in Troy, New York with a degree in Nutrition Science. Immediately following graduation she started her Dietetic Internship at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut, where she had her research published as a co-author in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association in 2003. After working as an ICU dietitian Julie used her science background to parlay it into a pharmaceutical sales career, currently working for Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Julie's love for health and fitness inspired her to become a fitness professional instructing Barre and Pilates classes at Vida Fitness in downtown DC.
In 2011 Julie married James Cangialosi, a Special Agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations in a beautiful ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington, DC. James and Julie are the proud parents of two children, Landon and Elle.
Julie's hobbies include traveling, trying new recipes, enjoying sporting events with her family especially the Washington Capitals.
Here are the final results:
Winner:
Mrs. Penn Quarter DC 2017-Julie Cangialosi
1st RU:
Mrs. Petworth DC 2017-Chananuch Podaras
2nd Runner-up
Mrs. DuPont Circle 2017- Leiah Rocheleau
Top 5
Mrs. Penn Quarter DC 2017-Julie Cangialosi
Mrs. Petworth DC 2017-Chananuch Podaras
Mrs. DuPont Circle 2017- Leiah Rocheleau
Mrs. Georgetown 2017-Natalie Caprano
Mrs. Near Northeast DC 2017- Maria Teresa Duvall
Sponsorship Award:
Mrs. Petworth DC 2017-Chananuch Podaras
Fitness Award:
Mrs. Penn Quarter DC 2017-Julie Cangialosi
Mrs. Congeniality:
Mrs. Petworth DC 2017-Chananuch Podaras
Leadership Award:
Mrs. Capitol Hill DC 2017-Kristal Quarker Hartsfield
Costume Award:
Mrs. DuPont Circle 2017- Leiah Rocheleau
Contact
Raquel Riley Thomas
***@aoagwllc.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 19, 2017