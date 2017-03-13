Project Management Services Company 120VC Improving the Economy by Giving Back to Veterans, Under

Contact

-- 120VC is a boutique, veteran-owned, project management (PM) company providing instructor-led courses to transitioning veterans, underemployed project managers and college students at no cost to them.Given the insatiable demand for companies to complete projects more efficiently and cost effectively, Jason Scott, the CEO of 120VC, launched a non-profit called the 120VC Foundation. Through the foundation, 120VC team members are dedicating their own time and expertise to help the community. Their mission is not only to teach PM concepts, but to teach participants astandard for project management that is proven to work under the tightest deadlines, with competing priorities, across disparate cultures, on some of the most complex projects for the Fortune 100.Though the practice of project management has been around for hundreds of years, the tools and techniques available today aren't just about ensuring completion; they enable data-driven decisions that are predictive of the desired outcome. When correctly adopted, PM best-practices enable project completion in the most efficient and cost effective way while providing the business value envisioned. Today, individual organizations are still creating their own internal proprietary standards for project management. Such internal standards limit an organizations ability to scale their projects to meet quickly-changing business and market demands. New team members and partners require training that inhibits their ability to drive value on day one.Doctors are trained in an externally maintained, universally accepted medical standard that allows them to practice medicine anywhere, on day one. 120VC has made their proven, measurable, patented Project Management Standard available to the community at no cost and is building a community comprised of professional practitioners, veterans, underemployed PMs and college students trained in its use. Treating its patented PM standard as open-source allows any organization to adopt it internally, and then benefit from the ability to hire the 120VC alumni and training program participants that can be productive day one.The combination of an open-source, externally maintained standard and 120VC's training program provides participants with more than just training – it provides them with a career. And, the measurable standard enables organizational leaders to redistribute skills-sets and funds from projects with surplus to projects in need, thereby maximizing business value.120VC provides project management (PM) services, leadership training and consulting to Fortune 500 and midsize companies. 120VC is a Project Portfolio Management consultancy that puts people first. Its focus is on moving client projects forward as aggressively as possible to maximize the number of completed projects in their portfolios.Founded in April 2000, 120VC and all of its products have been built on a foundation of successfully delivered business and technology projects for our Fortune 500 clients.To learn more about 120VC, our professional services, or how we are giving back to our communities, please contact Jason Scott at info@120vc.com.