Two Views on a Local Art Heist
Image of "The Little Cattle Drive"
In the spirit of consoling the sculptor during the sadness of this loss, Mark S. Price, the eldest son and business partner of the sculptor, informed the sculptor while looking for a bright side that, "This theft could be considered the highest degree of flattery and artistic praise. Not many people walk around with a wrench and wire-cutters in their pocket. It took some planning and effort to remove your work of art from the fence."
In the end, we at Nature Sculpted agreed with jack when he later said "Whoever took it can keep their flattery and praise and put 'The Little Cattle Drive' back where it belongs."
If anyone could provide us with information on the whereabouts of this work of art it would be greatly appreciated. You may use the contact information displayed with this Press Release.
https://naturesculpted.com
Contact
Mark S. Price
Managing General Partner
***@naturesculpted.com
