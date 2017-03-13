 
Two Views on a Local Art Heist

 
 
The Little Cattle Drive
The Little Cattle Drive
PHOENIX - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Sculptor Jack H. Price has for the first time in his 84 year artistic career suffered the loss of one of his works of art.  Stolen from the outside of the backyard fence at the sculptor's residence, where it had been attached with slag bolts and heavy wire for display, was "The Little Cattle Drive," Jack's first work in the medium of plasma cut steel sheet.

         Image of "The Little Cattle Drive"

In the spirit of consoling the sculptor during the sadness of this loss, Mark S. Price, the eldest son and business partner of the sculptor, informed the sculptor while looking for a bright side that, "This theft could be considered the highest degree of flattery and artistic praise.  Not many people walk around with a wrench and wire-cutters in their pocket.  It took some planning and effort to remove your work of art from the fence."

In the end, we at Nature Sculpted agreed with jack when he later said "Whoever took it can keep their flattery and praise and put 'The Little Cattle Drive' back where it belongs."

If anyone could provide us with information on the whereabouts of this work of art it would be greatly appreciated.  You may use the contact information displayed with this Press Release.

https://naturesculpted.com

