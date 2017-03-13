Helene France becomes the new Mrs. District of Columbia International 2017!

Helene picture

-- The Mrs. DC and Mrs. MD International Organization is very pleased to announce the new Mrs. District of Columbia International 2017, Helene France. Helene France has been an excellent community spokesperson and philanthropist. As a fixture in the DC Social Circuit, she has worked with various charities and organizations to help them get the needed recognition in order to support those in need. She has committed to continuing her goal of empowering women in her community.Helene France is currently studying toward her Juris Doctor at Washington College of Law American University. She holds a Masters of Law in Tax and Public Finances from the University of Paris Pantheon- Assas, ranked best law school in France, as well as an L.L.M. from the University of Virginia. She was previously practicing law in Paris, France. She has been married to her husband Kris for fourteen years and has one son Kyle. She is currently interning at the Department of Justice.In the past years, Helene has developed a passion for fashion and styling. She has built Helene France a photo styling and wardrobe styling business, styling for magazine editorials, cosmetic and hair industry promotional campaigns, as well as styling runways for international designers at New York Fashion Week. Helene combines her love for fashion and philanthropy as she produced a breast cancer awareness fashion show which raised over $15,000 for the Tigerlily Foundation. The show featured breast cancer survivors who walked the runway and shared their incredibly heartbreaking stories.Helene also volunteers her time and produces the annual fundraiser "Beyond the Little Black Dress" fashion show in collaboration with French Alliance which entirely benefits cultural programs and support women's entrepreneurship. The third Beyond the little Black dress event will take place on October 7 at Embassy of France In D.C.Recently Helene donated her time as a student attorney to represent low income families at Washington college of Law's law clinic. Working with the very disadvantaged and poor to provide them with equal access to justice has transformed her as a person and as a legal professional. Impacting others life is one of the greatest thing one cas expect in a carreer and working to provide poor famly with equal acess to justice has been the most rewarding experience of her life.Helene France looks forward to competing for the title of Mrs. International. Founded 29 years ago, Mrs. International was developed to have high standards and to showcase married women all around the globe.The Mrs. International Pageant is the only platform- based system and is owned and operated by International Pageants, Inc., which also operates the Miss International and Miss Teen International competitions. Mrs. International showcases married women 21 to 56-years-old and includes their husbands as an integral part of the event. For more information visitwww.MrsInternationalPageants.com