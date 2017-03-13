 
The Cricket Experience with Seginus Farms

Have you ever thought that eating crickets will become a new style of healthy food?
 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are the type of person who likes to try any kind of food, what we called a foody person, you are not afraid to try something that it is not new or surprising, it is just that we time we stop eating it, and psychologically we get taught that we shouldn't eat insects because they are grose.

But, what if I tell you that they are countries that still eat insects, and that it is healthy for you? Yes, the answer is that 2 million people are eating insects because they are even more healthy than eating chicken or meat.

Seginus Farms, a new cricket farm for human consumption here in Florida wants to help you to make that transition if you want to change your diet, or if you just want to add that extra protein to your regular meals.

The farm has created a new and powerful shake mix called, Moringa Cricket Power Mix. For those who wonder what is Moringa, it is a super tree (not because it's big) it is because all the vitamins and antioxidants that our body needs; also, it is important to remember our body does not produce naturally some of those vitamins and yet it is important to know where we can find them.

They have created the easiest way to taste crickets for the very first time, Cricket Brownie, who does not love chocolate and why not mix it with crickets? The crickets were ground up into the finest powder so you don't feel the cricket, most of the people doesn't feel the difference and they love it.

If you feel you want to do this and adventure yourself into this new way of life, you must visit Seginus Farms at Yellow Green Farmers Market every weekend booth #235 from 9 AM to 4 Pm, and be part of the cricket experience.

For more information please visit http://www.seginusfarms.com
