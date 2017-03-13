News By Tag
Terri Murphy Continues Discussion Of Social Media Tips For Small Businesses
• Don't waste your time marketing on social media outlets that don't contain your customers. Figure out where your audience is, and then focus on those specific platforms.
• Speaking of reasons why you shouldn't be on too many social media outlets, sometimes it can simply be too much to handle. Never take on more than you can manage.
• There is nothing wrong with seeing what has worked for your competition. Never copy their ideas, but get a good idea on what is successful in your industry.
In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
