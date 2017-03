Terri Murphy Continues Discussion Of Social Media Tips For Small Businesses

End

-- It can be extremely difficult to stand out in the crowded sales industry. To be sure, your clients have a number of options to choose from when it comes to a seller, and you need to give them proper incentive to choose you. In some cases, making improvements to your sales pitch can go a long way towards helping you establish yourself as a premier option. And, Terri Murphy has a number of techniques that can assist you along the way. She also knows how important your social media presence is, and these ideas can help you with that.• Don't waste your time marketing on social media outlets that don't contain your customers. Figure out where your audience is, and then focus on those specific platforms.• Speaking of reasons why you shouldn't be on too many social media outlets, sometimes it can simply be too much to handle. Never take on more than you can manage.• There is nothing wrong with seeing what has worked for your competition. Never copy their ideas, but get a good idea on what is successful in your industry.In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com