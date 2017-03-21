News By Tag
Local Rock Shop Celebrates its Online Store Milestone
Many parts of the country still lack the availability of knowledge and acceptance that Nature's Treasures of Texas (http://www.NTRocks.com)
Nature's Treasures' mission - to provide information about and affordability of all of Nature's treasures to allow everyone to become closer to Mother Earth and be better connected with the natural world - has deep roots in Austin. After opening in 2000, Nature's Treasures grew to have three locations in the Austin area with growing demand for their unique products and services. Before long this growth dictated the need to consolidate into one centralized location. In 2012 all locations were combined into a 14,000 sq. ft. campus in central Austin. Karen's dream to educate the public about all aspects of minerals, crystals and fossils finally found a home, but she wanted to reach farther than Austin's backyard.
"After discussing various options we decided that we really wanted to serve those who may not have a quality crystal shop nearby, which unfortunately is most people," says owner, Karen Richards.
By opening their new online store, CrystalsByNature.com, Nature's Treasures is now able to reach people across the U.S. and even the world to give everyone the opportunity to own affordable, quality crystals and learn how to incorporate the energies and properties of these minerals into all aspects of their daily lives.
Online Store Manager, Jeff Gray recalls the early hiccups that come with any startup. "When you launch a store with as many products as we carry, you don't realize how much work goes into the backend." The unexpected volume of customer demand helped CrystalsByNature staff quickly recognize how desperate customers were for more knowledge and affordable quality product. As a result they added a blog component to the site and recently created their Crystal Resource Guide (https://crystalsbynature.com/
The sheer scope of information to be shared and since experiences vary from person to person, major research is required to present a well-rounded and generally agreed upon set of properties for any stone. Along with their own support staff, CrystalsByNature calls upon Adrienne Goff, crystal healing specialist and longtime friend, to generate exclusive content, drawing from her wealth of knowledge experience. In addition, CrystalsByNature will begin its own informative video series to educate and tutor the public at large. "Video makes a huge difference in information retention since it combines visual and audible media, so we felt the need to advance into this new realm for education," says store owner, Karen Richards.
CrystalsByNature is currently the only major crystal and mineral site with a mobile-friendly design, so that information is always just a touch away. Already providing some of the best crystal blogs on the net, there are plans this month to launch a new support center including chat, phone and e-mail support, as well as, a self-service portal connecting visitors with knowledge-based articles. Manager Jeff Gray adds, "We really want the customer to be our driving influence in how we operate our store. We depend on their feedback to let us know where we are succeeding and where we are failing. I encourage all of our shoppers to continue reviewing products, emailing me directly or leaving feedback elsewhere, whether it is good or bad. The only way we can succeed is to be 100% open and honest about our quality, pricing and performance, and no one can relay that better than our customers."
