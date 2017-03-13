News By Tag
Artemis Gallery to Auction Important Museum-Exhibited Russian Icons & Religious Art, March 23
Important pieces from Robicsek Collection were displayed at Mint Museum in 2003-4 and N.C. Museum of History in 2013-14
"Russian icons of this caliber are regarded as being at the pinnacle of devotional art, along with the great works of Italian masters," said Teresa Dodge, executive director of Artemis Gallery. "Collectors can be assured that any piece with provenance from the Lilly and Francis Robicsek collection is of premier quality. We are enormously proud to be able to offer this very special art to our bidders."
The 177-lot auction will reverently reopen "Windows Into Heaven" with a pair of circa-1890 arched, gold leaf Royal Door wing panels from a Russian Orthodox iconostasis (icon screen). Ornately incised and decorated, the panels bear images of an Annunciation scene and the Four Evangelists. "The central doors of an iconostasis are called the 'Royal Doors.' They were regarded as holy and remained closed except during the Divine Liturgy, when the priest would open them to consecrate the bread and wine," Dodge explained. Highly important and with provenance from the Robicsek collection, the Royal Door panels are estimated at $60,000-$90,000.
A 19th-century Russian calendar icon of grand scale (35- by 42.5-inches)
From a Ventura County, Calif., collection comes an 18th-century CE Russian painted-wood iconostasis with brass oklads surrounding a central panel and 14 hinged side panels. Its uppermost register is finely painted with half-length portrayals of patriarchs and prophets surrounding God the Father and the Son. Other images show full-length saints engaged in intercessionary prayer and other religious depictions. The striking, richly colorful artwork is offered with a $20,000-$30,000 estimate.
Other Russian icons of note in the auction include depictions of The Virgin of the Sweet Kiss, The Virgin enthroned with Christ Emmanuel, Edessa (considered to be the first icon), and numerous saints, monks, archangels and other holy figures. The range of estimates is broad, allowing beginning and intermediate-
Sharing the auction spotlight is a selection of beautiful Spanish Colonial Mexican santos, also with provenance from the Robicsek collection. Teresa Dodge explained what santos represent: "Santos played an important role in bringing the Catholic Church to the New World with the Spanish colonists. These religious figures were hand-carved and often furnished with crowns, jewels, and other accessories. They were usually funded by religious devotees and used as visual representations of the major figures – Mary, Christ, and the saints – in teaching new, indigenous converts. Likewise, they served as a connection to the Old World for Spanish colonists far from home. Many of them were lovingly cared for over the years, with repairs and paint added as they aged. They played an active part for a long time in the religious life of their communities."
Another compelling artwork, a circa 18th-19th century CE hand-carved and polychrome painted santo of 'La Purisima Concepcion' or 'La Inmaculada' depicts the praying saint atop a globe and crescent moon, wearing a golden tin crown encircled by 12 blue, glass-centered stars. Highly symbolic in its detail, the Spanish Colonial santo from either Mexico or Guatemala is estimated at $6,000-$9,000.
Created specifically for religious processions, a circa-15th-century CE gilt copper cross exemplifies the elite and uncompromising level of artistry achieved by Italian metalsmiths of that period. Made in Tuscany during the High Renaissance, this remarkable work of art was executed in repousse fashion with images of the Virgin and Child on the niello roundels of each of the arms. With a long line of provenance that includes owners in France and the United States, and previous sale at Sotheby's, the cross will open for bidding at $22,000. Its pre-sale estimate is $35,000-$45,000.
The March 23, 2017 auction also includes Spanish Colonial retablos, oil paintings and other sacred art, as well as Russian jewelry and other religious objects. Bidders may participate in the auction live online, by phone (please reserve phone line in advance) or by leaving an absentee bid that will be lodged confidentially and competitively on their behalf. All items are unconditionally guaranteed to be authentic, as described in the auction catalog, and legal to acquire per federal guidelines. The sale begins at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. View the catalog and bid absentee or live via the Internet through LiveAuctioneers (https://new.liveauctioneers.com/
