6th Annual Outdoor Earth Week Green Fair

Come join the fun with Live Music, Farmers, Food Trucks, & Over 50 Local Vendors. There will be Childrens Programs & Shows throughout the day with Bees, Butterflies, Birds, Reptiles and other arts and crafts.

Contact

The B Hive Salon, www.thebhivesalon.com

***@thebhivesalon.com The B Hive Salon, www.thebhivesalon.com

End

-- On Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m., The B Hive Organic Salon will host its fifth annual Outdoor Earth Week Green Fair and Market. The event will include great products such as local honey, handmade candles and body products, henna and glitter tattoos, face painting, balloons and much more for the whole family.The B Hive is Bergen County's first organic boutique salon specializing in ammonia free hair coloring and styling in an eco-friendly venue that is as healthy as it is beautiful. They are the current Best Salon in Bergen by (201) Magazine and have been ranked three times as the best salon in Bergen Health and Life Magazine as well as the winner of the prestigious Worldwide Eco Salon Contest."We continue to spread as much great information as we can to our local community whether it is about beauty products, eco-practices or just being better to our planet," shares owner and operator Angela Alba. "If you are interested in healthy, innovative, organic hair care products and color performed by certified organic colorists, schedule an appointment today," she invites. Salon professionals can inquire about certifications and employment opportunities.