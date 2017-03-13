 
News By Tag
* Earth Week
* Bergen County
* The B Hive
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oradell
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413

6th Annual Outdoor Earth Week Green Fair

Come join the fun with Live Music, Farmers, Food Trucks, & Over 50 Local Vendors. There will be Childrens Programs & Shows throughout the day with Bees, Butterflies, Birds, Reptiles and other arts and crafts.
 
ORADELL, N.J. - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- On Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m., The B Hive Organic Salon will host its fifth annual Outdoor Earth Week Green Fair and Market. The event will include great products such as local honey, handmade candles and body products, henna and glitter tattoos, face painting, balloons and much more for the whole family.

The B Hive is Bergen County's first organic boutique salon specializing in ammonia free hair coloring and styling in an eco-friendly venue that is as healthy as it is beautiful. They are the current Best Salon in Bergen by (201) Magazine and have been ranked three times as the best salon in Bergen Health and Life Magazine as well as the winner of the prestigious Worldwide Eco Salon Contest.

"We continue to spread as much great information as we can to our local community whether it is about beauty products, eco-practices or just being better to our planet," shares owner and operator Angela Alba. "If you are interested in healthy, innovative, organic hair care products and color performed by certified organic colorists, schedule an appointment today," she invites. Salon professionals can inquire about certifications and employment opportunities.

Location: Veterans Plaza, Oradell, next to the Oradell Train Station. For more information, visit TheBHiveSalon.com (http://thebhivesalon.com/) or contact (201) 470-4483 (HIVE). The B Hive Salon is located at 269 Broadway, Hillsdale, NJ.

Contact
The B Hive Salon, www.thebhivesalon.com
***@thebhivesalon.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thebhivesalon.com Email Verified
Tags:Earth Week, Bergen County, The B Hive
Industry:Arts
Location:Oradell - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The B Hive Salon News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share