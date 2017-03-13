SpringHill Suites By Marriott Now Open At Zion National Park

This custom-designed property is nestled into the red rock canyon of Zion National Park

Tim Lieb

Tim Lieb

-- Marriott International announced today that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Springdale, Utah is now open for business. The 114-suite hotel, located at 1141 Canyon Springs Drive, will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Zion Park LLC of Salt Lake City, Utah and managed by Ensign Hospitality of Salt Lake City, Utah.SpringHill Suites Springdale Zion National Park is located just one mile from the entrance to Zion National Park, and is conveniently located near the shuttle that will take visitors there, it is also within walking distance to city center, where guests can enjoy quaint shops and numerous restaurants and attractions. The hotel is also accessible to Bryce Canyon National Park, the Grand Canyon North Rim, Lake Powell, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, and is centrally located to explore everything southern Utah has to offer."As a brand opening a new hotel every 10 days on average, we are delighted that the SpringHill Suites Springdale Zion National Park is the latest addition to our growing number of properties across the United States and Canada," said Loren Nalewanski, vice president and global brand manager, SpringHill Suites. "Our all-suite offering, and convenient amenities offer guests a little extra to help them enjoy their stay. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, we understand that guests want to connect to the local area. We make it our business to help them do that by offering our local expertise, and bringing the community into the hotel through our 24/7 market, and at our Art of Local events."The hotel offers comfortable beds, soft linens and plush pillows to allow for an optimum night's sleep. Each suite also features the SpringHill Suites' custom, three-in-one, West Elm sofa which converts from a sofa to a daybed to a trundle bed – without sacrificing its stylish good looks and a stylish West Elm Swivel Chair offering additional space for relaxation. The SpringHill Suites Springdale Zion National Park also offers suites featuring balconies or patios surrounded by the red rocks of Zion National Park."We are thrilled to open this custom-designed SpringHill Suites in the backdrop of Zion National Park," said Rob Bishop, general manager, SpringHill Suites Springdale Zion National Park. "Our upscale suites and numerous amenities offer visitors to this area the perfect place to optimize their stay."The stylish lobby, offering natural lighting and views connecting the indoors with the outdoors, is a great place to unwind after a long day of exploring. The hotel also offers extensive meeting space that overflows into a beautifully appointed outdoor area and is the perfect venue for a wedding, banquet or corporate event. Catering is also available.Daily complimentary breakfast is filled with hot, healthy and indulgent choices including fresh strawberries, steel cut oatmeal, cold cuts, cheeses and much more. This is SpringHill Suites' way of making sure guests have a good start to their day. The hotel also offers business services, a 24/7 Market, complimentary Wi-Fi, same-day dry cleaning, guest laundry facilities and a fitness center. The outdoor area features a swimming pool, whirlpool spa and a patio with a fireplace for nightly relaxation.About SpringHill Suites by MarriottSpringHill Suites by Marriott is an all-suite hotel brand that offers guests a fresh take on mixing business and pleasure, by providing little extras that help them enjoy their time away. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top 10 Franchises to buy in 2016, the portfolio consists of more than 350 properties across the US and Canada. There are more than 140 properties in the pipeline, making SpringHill Suites one of Marriott's fastest growing brands. The suites are spacious and feature a modern, stylish design that allows guests to be productive and unwind. SpringHill Suites participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, contact the SpringHill Suites toll-free number at 888-287-9400, visit www.springhillsuites.com, become a fan at www.facebook.com/springhillsuites or follow SpringHill at twitter.com/springhillsuite or instagram.com/springhillsuites.About Marriott InternationalMarriott International, Inc. is the world's largest hotel company based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, with nearly 6,000 properties in 120 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company's 30 leading brands include: Bulgari®, The Ritz-Carlton®and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve®, St. Regis®, W®, EDITION®, JW Marriott®, The Luxury Collection®, Marriott Hotels®, Westin®, Le Méridien®, Renaissance®Hotels, Sheraton®, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments®, Marriott Vacation Club®, Autograph Collection® Hotels, Tribute Portfolio™, Design Hotels™, Gaylord Hotels®, Courtyard®, Four Points® by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites®, Fairfield Inn & Suites®, Residence Inn®, TownePlace Suites®, AC Hotels by Marriott®, Aloft®, Element®, Moxy® Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott®. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information or reservations, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com and @MarriottIntl.