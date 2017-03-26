News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The International Fashion Xplosion - Rochester, NY
Are you a model, make up artist ,stylist , photographer,video and film director, fashion designer, journalist, marketing professional, or casting director, this experience is for you.
Amphibian Unlimited and KP Productions has invited Business woman & Entrepreneur J'Que to be their featured master of ceremony at the International Fashion Explosion 2017, Rochester, New York Saturday March 25, 2017
7pm & Sunday March 26, 2017
6pm
Are you a model,make up artist,stylist,photographer,video and film director,fashion designer,journalist, marketing professional, or casting director, this experience is for you.
J'Que will also present a segment at the "EMPOWERED TO BE ME WORKSHOP" teaching you how to connect, engage, & evolve.
Your brand, business, and network will increase its value in a positive and effective business experience. This show will be sure to give you all of the spice, excitement, and creativity that a fashion show should bring. As the designers and models take the runway on Day 1, there will be live music. The second day will be nothing short of fantasy and brilliance . There will be designers from all across the United States as well as models representing all facets of the modeling industry. ( Via ticket site (https://amphibian-
Day 1: 44 Exchange Blvd Rochester, New York
Day 2: Village Gate 274 N, Goodman Street Rochester, New York
Tickets available here
"As a brand manager and business woman, I am concerned with creating a lasting impression among consumers and improving product/service sales and market share for my clients. My job consists of planning, developing and directing marketing/advertising efforts for a particular brand based on market trends to ensure the right message is delivered for my clients."
• JQue www.jquenow.com
Media Contact
Paradox East
contact info@paradoxeast.com
256-434-1846
***@paradoxeast.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse