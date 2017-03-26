 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Modeling
* International
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

The International Fashion Xplosion - Rochester, NY

Are you a model, make up artist ,stylist , photographer,video and film director, fashion designer, journalist, marketing professional, or casting director, this experience is for you.
 
 
17349476_10154418053381453_1600233838_o
17349476_10154418053381453_1600233838_o
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fashion
* Modeling
* International

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Rochester - New York - US

Subject:
* Services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Model & Entrepreneur  J'Que invites you to a fashion experience

Amphibian Unlimited and KP Productions  has invited Business woman & Entrepreneur J'Que to be their featured master of ceremony at the  International Fashion Explosion 2017, Rochester, New York Saturday March 25, 2017
7pm & Sunday March  26, 2017
6pm

Are you a model,make up artist,stylist,photographer,video and film director,fashion designer,journalist, marketing professional, or casting director, this experience is for you.

J'Que will also present a segment at the  "EMPOWERED TO BE ME WORKSHOP" teaching you how to connect, engage, & evolve.

Your brand, business, and network will increase its value in a positive and effective business experience. This show will be sure to give you all of the spice, excitement, and creativity that a fashion show should bring. As the designers and models take the runway on Day 1, there will be live music. The second day will be nothing short of fantasy and brilliance . There will be designers from all across the United States as well as models representing all facets of the modeling industry. ( Via ticket site (https://amphibian-unlimited.ticketleap.com/international-...) )

Day 1: 44 Exchange Blvd   Rochester, New York

Day 2: Village Gate  274 N, Goodman Street  Rochester, New York

Tickets available here

"As a brand manager and business woman, I am concerned with creating a lasting impression among consumers and improving product/service sales and market share for my clients. My job consists of planning, developing and directing marketing/advertising efforts for a particular brand based on market trends to ensure the right message is delivered for my clients."

• JQue www.jquenow.com

Media Contact
Paradox East
contact info@paradoxeast.com
256-434-1846
***@paradoxeast.com
End
Source:J'Que
Email:***@paradoxeast.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Paradox East News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share