Inventory Industry Trailblazers Earn Certification
Leading by example, the founders of Hartman Inventory and Nationwide Inventory Professionals have recently earned their Appraisal Examiner Certification.
The Appraiser Examiner Certification was developed by the National Inventory Certification Association with assistance from appraisal professionals. This new designation helps expand the scope of the inventory industry by serving a need and establishing recognition for this specialized service. Now appraisal firms can locate certified, qualified examiners, and the CAEs have additional opportunities to grow their businesses.
The Hartmans started in the asset inventory industry over a decade ago when they established Hartman Inventory, a home inventory service focused on disaster preparedness and recovery. Having documentation of what you own prior to a loss from fire, natural disaster, or theft assists the policyholder to receive a more equitable insurance claim. Their service expanded a year later into providing business asset inventories. Due to requests from attorneys, estate inventories were soon added to their list of services. There are now a variety of niches they service for the many times a homeowner or business owner needs to have a record of what they own. The two most recent additions are Collections Inventories and Appraisal Examiner, the latter for which they each achieved the Appraisal Examiner Certification.
The word "innovators"
When the Hartmans see a need, they find a way to address it. The term "leaders in the industry" rings true; they are now helping to establish a cohesive industry through their roles as Executive and Managing Directors of the National Inventory Certification Association (NICA). From a husband-and-
Taking this leadership role seriously, Mike commented about achieving the Appraisal Examiner Certification, "We must lead by example. If we don't see value, and place importance on continued education and industry certification, then we aren't doing the industry justice. It was a very fragmented industry years ago. We are pleased to be a part of bringing the individual business owners together to establish a cohesiveness that will serve all inventory professionals well."
Choosing to add CAE to the already-earned Certified Inventory Expert designation, the Hartmans show commitment to their goal of excellence. The industry is growing and expanding. As Cindy stated, "Being involved with NICA's Continuing Education Program, and maintaining the earned designations, is important to remain current within the industry. This is the key for professionalism. We do this for ourselves, for credibility for Hartman Inventory, for our Nationwide Inventory Professionals Licensees, and for the members of NICA."
Ultimately, the appraisers and the direct clients who contract home and business inventory services are the ones receiving the benefits from the growth of this industry.
Visit their websites to learn more about Hartman Inventory (http://hartmaninventory.com), Nationwide Inventory Professionals (http://nationwideinventoryprofessionals.com), and the National Inventory Certification Association (http://nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com.
Nationwide Inventory Professionals
