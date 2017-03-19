 
News By Tag
* Children
* Kids Lit
* Camden
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Camden
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413


ADC Kid & Hampton Publishing House, LLC Presents The Second Annual Children's Book Festival

Contact: ADC Kid and Hampton Publishing House, LLC at iamadckid@gmail.com and Info@HamptonPublishingHouse.com
 
CAMDEN, N.J. - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- ADC Kid and Hampton Publishing House, LLC have made the Children's Book Festival an annual event. The first festival, which took place in September of 2016, was very successful in obtaining all proposed authors, acquiring more than 10 sponsors, and providing five book bags to youth in Camden, New Jersey. Some of the festival's notable sponsors were: Central Michigan University, Volunteers of America, and Butterfly Dreamz. ADC Kid and Hampton Publishing House, LLC also worked with Councilman Brian Coleman (Camden) to secure sponsors and had the privilege to take photos with key people in Camden, such as Mayor Dana Redd, Senator Donald Norcross, and Assemblyman Arthur Barclay.

In 2017, the festival will again be held in association with PBCIP's annual Haddon Avenue Street Festival from 12 - 5 PM on Saturday, September 16, 2017. The festival was created for the sole purpose of encouraging children to read, be healthy, and connecting them with authors of the books they read. The children's interaction with the authors will assist with their growth and development as readers, help spark their creative flairs by partaking in various activities, and encourage them to be children by having fun. We look forward in your attendance and hope you spread the word about this great event of local authors and vendors, children, book readings, activities and more. Learn more about the event by visiting www.HamptonPublishingHouse.com and ADCKid.com (mailto:ADCKid@gmail.com).

# # #

If you would like more information about the event, please email us at iamadckid@gmail.com and Info@HamptonPublishingHouse.com

Contact
Melica Hampton
***@hamptonpublishinghouse.com
End
Source:ADC Kid and Hampton Publishing House, LLC
Email:***@hamptonpublishinghouse.com Email Verified
Tags:Children, Kids Lit, Camden
Industry:Books
Location:Camden - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 19, 2017
Hampton Publishing House, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share