ADC Kid & Hampton Publishing House, LLC Presents The Second Annual Children's Book Festival
Contact: ADC Kid and Hampton Publishing House, LLC at iamadckid@gmail.com and Info@HamptonPublishingHouse.com
In 2017, the festival will again be held in association with PBCIP's annual Haddon Avenue Street Festival from 12 - 5 PM on Saturday, September 16, 2017. The festival was created for the sole purpose of encouraging children to read, be healthy, and connecting them with authors of the books they read. The children's interaction with the authors will assist with their growth and development as readers, help spark their creative flairs by partaking in various activities, and encourage them to be children by having fun. We look forward in your attendance and hope you spread the word about this great event of local authors and vendors, children, book readings, activities and more. Learn more about the event by visiting www.HamptonPublishingHouse.com and ADCKid.com (mailto:ADCKid@
If you would like more information about the event, please email us at iamadckid@gmail.com and Info@HamptonPublishingHouse.com
Melica Hampton
***@hamptonpublishinghouse.com
