Pilot Partner Releases Free New Tools for CFIs
Pilot Partner's newest release of the CFI Dashboard includes many new features that are Free for CFIs to use. These tools are aimed at allowing a CFI to more efficiently track a student's progress through a training program such as the Airman Certification Standard (ACS) Private Pilot or Instrument course.
Austin, TX (September 27th, 2016)
Pilot Partner CFI Dashboard
Pilot Partner is focused on providing new and innovative tools to Flight Instructors through its CFI Dashboard. These tools allow a Flight Instructor to connect to their student's electronic logbook and view the student's flight history in an easy to use dashboard. As a CFI you can see everything from Flight Totals, Individual Flight Details, Previous Remarks and Endorsements. Flight Instructors are able to electronically sign flights and provide a detailed debrief at the end of the day when they are able to focus and be distraction free. The CFI no longer is required to sign and capture the debrief with the student in front of them. Pilot Partner will then email the debrief to the student for their review in addition to it being available in their Pilot Partner Logbook.
Introducing the Aviation Training Dashboard
In the latest release of the Pilot Partner CFI Dashboard, the Aviation Training Dashboard was introduced. This Dashboard is made of up different skills organized in 4 different columns: Not Introduced, Introduced, Progressing and Ready for Check Ride.
Pilot Partner includes templates for the Airman Certification Standard Private Pilot and Instrument Rating training program. An instructor is able to create their own custom training program for Tailwheel, Multiengine, Complex, Cirrus Initial Training, etc.
The CFI will simply drag and drop a skill from Not Introduced to Introduced as they begin teaching their student new skills in a training program. When all of the skills are moved into the Ready for Check Ride column and the student meets all of the FAA requirements for the new rating seeked, the Check Ride is ready to be scheduled.
The Pilot Partner Private Pilot & Instrument Rating Progress Report can be used to track the other requirements for a check ride. This makes Pilot Partner a true comprehensive Flight Training Tracking Tool.
By allowing both the Student and the Instructor to see this Aviation Training Dashboard, a more efficient training process can be achieved. Before the next training flight, the CFI and the Student can plan what skills need to be practiced next. By having this level of visibility, it is possible to master all of the required skills in less flights. Pilot Partner predicts that on average it will take 1-3 less flights to earn a Private Pilot Rating, reducing the cost to earn a Private Pilot Rating by $500 or more.
New: Extended 6 Month Free Trial for CFIs
When a CFI signs up for Pilot Partner at: (https://PilotPartner.net), they can enter their CFI Certificate # and Expiration date. This will grant them an extended 6 Month Free Trial instead of the normal 60 Day Free Trial. This allows any CFI to have full access to Pilot Partner Electronic Pilot Logbook and the features of the CFI Dashboard.
The Instructor can then invite his or her students to join Pilot Partner and start using it to log their flights as well. Each time one of the Instructor's students purchases a subscription starting at $29.95/yr, the Instructor will receive a 6 month extension to their subscription. There is no limit to how many extensions an instructor can receive. If a CFI signs up 10 students, they will receive 5 years for free.
As a bonus, the student who signs up, also receives a 3 month bonus for participating in the Referral Program.
With this program, Pilot Partner's goal is to have all of these great features free to all active Flight Instructors.
Contact
Pilot Network, LLC.
***@pilotpartner.net
