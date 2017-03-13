 
Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413


Phoenix No 1 Real Estate Market 2017 Winston Rowe & Associates No Upfront Fee Loans

Phoenix is projected as the number one real estate and business market in the country this year.
 
 
PHOENIX - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Winston Rowe & Associates No Upfront Fee Commercial Loans

Phoenix is projected to have 7.24 percent sales growth and 5.94 percent price growth in 2017.

The Phoenix real estate market in 2016 was booming and it doesn't appear that growth will slow down going into 2017.

Mainly due to the election of President Trump and his promise to increase economic growth to 4 percent and the anticipation of the repeal of the Dodd Frank Act, reduced crime combined with across-the-board, revenue neutral tax legislation, U.S. stock markets shooting up to historic gains, signaling that the country is preparing to shake off eight painful years of economic lethargy under President Obama shifting into a higher, pro-growth gear.

Phoenicians should be pleased and excited about the positive economic growth across the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.

Phoenix's outlook for the coming year follows two years of booming price increases for a region that suffered during the housing bust.

With additional capital from the expected repeal of the Dodd Frank Act, Phoenix investors will be purchasing homes including rentals and expanding businesses.

Limited supply, rising home values, ample jobs and income growth elevated Phoenix to the nation's top market position among the 50 largest metro areas for the current quarter.

When you combine that with the affordability that exists in Phoenix, especially compared to other western markets, it presents an opportunity for sales for people of all ages.

This is the fundamental reason why Phoenix is so strong.

This article was prepared by Winston Rowe & Associates

Contact
Staff Writer
248-246-2243
processing@winstonrowe.com
End
Source:Winston Rowe & Associates
Email:***@winstonrowe.com Email Verified
