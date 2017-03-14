 
Bay Area Inventory Professional Achieves Certified Appraisal Examiner Designation

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Tricia Hoekwater of Uniquely Yours Digital Solutions on her second industry certification.
 
 
PITTSBURG, Calif. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is pleased to announce that Tricia Hoekwater, owner of Uniquely Yours Digital Solutions, has recently earned the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner (CAE).

To help ensure that the personal property inventory service provider is prepared to serve the appraisal industry, the NICA Education Committee determined the requirements to achieve an Appraiser Examiner Certification. Only those who have previously earned their Certified Inventory Expert (CIE) or Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) designation can apply for this additional level. They are also required to successfully complete the Customer Service and Appraisal Examiner courses, plus an elective that is chosen from the NICA curriculum.

The growth of the personal property inventory industry has created an opportunity for contents inventory professionals to serve as Appraisal Examiners. This certification provides the credentials to assist appraisers by collecting the information they need to create an accurate Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) compliant certified report. The purpose of a CAE designation is to establish recognition for this specialized service, providing the opportunity for appraisal firms to locate certified, qualified examiners, and for Certified NICA members to grow their businesses through providing this service for appraisers.

When completing an inventory service for residential and commercial clients, the inventory professional is often asked if they know the value of items, or if they can refer an appraiser. Having achieved the CAE, Hoekwater will be able to seerve her clients' needs for an inventory, an appraisal, or both.

"When an appraiser doesn't have the manpower resources due to increased workload, or chooses to utilize my company to document the information for their appraisal assignment, my certification as an Appraisal Examiner gives them confidence in my expertise," Tricia explained. "I am thrilled to be able to offer this additional service to my clients and to the appraisal professionals."

Based in Pittsburg, California, Uniquely Yours Digital Solutions provides document and photo scanning and archiving, collections inventories, digital legacies, home contents inventories and business asset inventory services in addition to the newly offered appraisal examiner services. Hoekwater offers these services throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit http://uniquelyyoursdigitalsolutions.com

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official education and certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

