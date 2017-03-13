News By Tag
* CINEMA
* Festival
* Films
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cinema: 14 international feature films at the Lucca Film Festival e Europa Cinema
Romanian director Cristi Puiu to be Jury President. Italian premiere for all films competing for the First Prize of 3000 Euro.
The film selection highlights a vast range of genres and the breadth of content in addition to a heterogeneous geographical and social context. All films come from major international film festivals, from Berlin 2017 and Locarno to San Sebastian to Toronto. Many filmmakers are already well known worldwide like controversial Bruce LaBruce, symbol of the New Queer Cinema, and Romanian Calin Peter Netzer, winner of the Golden Bear at the 2013 Berlin Film Festival who also competed in the last edition.
The films that have been selected to compete in the Lucca Film Festival e Europa Cinema International Feature Film Contest are: Ceux qui font les révolutions à moitié n'ont fait que se creuser un tombeau by Mathieu Denis, Simon Lavoie (Canada, 2016); Tamara Y la Catarina by Lucía Carreras (Spain, France, Uruguay, 2016); El Invierno by Emiliano Torres (Argentina, 2016); Afterlov by Stergios Paschos (Greece, 2016, 94'); Ikari by Sang-il Lee (Japan, 2016, 142); Dao Khanong by Anocha Suwichakornpong (Thailand, Netherlands, France, Qatar, 2017); Rifle by Davi Pretto (Brazil/Spain, 2017, 88'); Rekvijem za gospodju j by Bojan Vuletic (Serbia/Bulgaria/
The official selection of films in competition was curated by Federico Salvetti, Stefano Giorgi and Nicolas Condemi, members of the Artistic Committee of the Lucca Film Festival, while Romanian director and producer Cristi Puiu, who will be present in Lucca also with his first Italian retrospective, will preside over the Professional Jury. Enrollment is still open to participate in the new University Jury (deadline 20 March) whereas film lovers can apply to be members Popular Jury, possible thanks to the collaboration with the Circolo del Cinema di Lucca and Cineforum Ezechiele 25.17, until March 30, in both cases by sending an email to:
segreteria@luccafilmfestival.it
Lucca Film Festival and Europa Cinema
www.luccafilmfestival.it
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse