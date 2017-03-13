Country(s)
Construction completed on log building for new Wildwood dog park
Happy Hounds Playground in Wildwood will be opening this spring. Their new log & timber main office was recently completed. Tour the new ...
When the Van Gerpens decided to build Happy Hounds Playground, a new dog park opening this spring in Wildwood, a big part of their vision was a gorgeous, rustic main office where they could welcome new customers.
This project was completed by our commercial construction partners at Hibbs General Contracting. The log building off Pond Road near Manchester in Wildwood will serve as the main office of Happy Hounds Playground.
Details of this log home-style building include:
• A dramatic stone and timber truss entrance
• A full glass rear wall to allow a clear view of dog park activity.
• Large main level walkout deck
• Timber truss accents throughout interior
• Custom cabinetry and A stone-front reception stand.
Hibbs General Contracting and Gastineau Log Homes partnered on this project, even holding a public log raising event in August of 2016 to kick off construction.
The new dog park sits on 10 acres of land and will feature splash pads, playground equipment for dogs, a puppy swimming pond, nature trails, and more.
Members of the new dog park will enjoy:
• A completely fenced in small and large dog area open dawn to dusk year-round
• Playground equipment for both small and large dogs
• Splash pads for both small and large dogs for cooling off
• A swimming pond with a regulation size dock for dock diving and a beach area
• A beautiful and relaxing nature trail
• Clean restrooms
• Organized breed playdates for similar sizes, play styles and energy levels
• Paw washing stations for clean feet and cars
Follow Happy Hounds on Facebook for the latest on the grand opening scheduled this spring!
Learn more about Hibbs General Contracting's commercial construction services include steel building construction (http://hibbsgc.com/
