G2A Partners with 100 Developers and Publishers and Company Expands Horizon under G2A Direct Program

-- Global digital marketplacecan now number "" under its, some of whom include. G2A Direct was launched worldwide in July 2016 as a unique support program, bringing developers and publishers together to sell directly on G2A.COM, the world's largest digital marketplace with over 12million users. Now this will bring more international games at lowest price and will be available to purchase globally.G2A Direct creates an eco-system for developers and publishers to create their own inventory and connect with a large customer base. The support system allows developers to not only make income from their own direct sales, but also from third-party sales of their content – something that no other marketplace offers. Due to such benefits, G2A Direct now hosts a wide variety of game genres, including large releases as well as independent games, and items ranging from in-game currencies to one-of-a-kind starter packs.Rohit Dahda of G2A.COM says, "G2A.COM adds new partners to Direct everyday, and will continue to support both large and small developers. We are very proud to partner with these 100 developers, and believe that together we will bring great offers and value to millions of users. Through Direct, developers also have full control over their inventory and can query the G2A Database to see if a key is currently listed, or has been previously sold on G2A. This provides developers with full access to G2A as well as full support".Other features of G2A Direct include, a revenue share of 89.2% from the sale of game codes via G2A Direct as well asthe option to add a developer fee of up to 10% to third-party sales. Game lovers can get wide range of variety to choose game of their choice from international publishers without any wait and enjoy.G2A Deal, a rewards program created together with developers for G2A's customers, offers hand-selected games, discount codes, and even more rewards for a low subscription price. After the first G2A Deal, the company will be offering periodical game packs to game lovers.