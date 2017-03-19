 
News By Tag
* SEYMA ARSLAN
* vm
* KKOFFEE
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413


KKOFFEE Motion Picture Launching Turkish Actress "Seyma Arslan" in Bollywood with 3 Films contract

KKOFFEE Motion Picture Launching Turkish Actress "Seyma Arslan" in Bollywood with 3 Films contract and 3 Brand Model Contract with few print shoot contract.
 
 
IMG-20170319-WA0007
IMG-20170319-WA0007
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
SEYMA ARSLAN
vm
KKOFFEE

Industry:
Movies

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Projects

MUMBAI, India - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- KKOFFEE Motion Picture Launching Turkish Actress "Seyma Arslan" in Bollywood with 3 Films contract and 3 Brand Model Contract with few print shoot contract.

About KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES Limited

A Wish! A Hope! A Dream!  This is where all good things start.  Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited.  KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.

KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments: KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.

About Seyma Arslan

Seyma is 27 years old. Originally from Turkey but based in Thailand/Bangkok and doing modeling in Hong Kong,Singapore,Dubai and Now she decided to work with Indian industry too. As its a big market and a good opportunity for her career. She has come in touch with VM over some event and she discussed her wish to work in India and over in Bollywood. VM promised her to lauch her in India/Bollywood. This contract and work in continuation of their friendship.

About Projects

She is being good friendship with VM, thus VM launching her into Bollywood with 3 Big Movie contract and Other His Product Brand Model with worth of Rs. 30 Crore Year Value.

Her First Project is all about Film Chormandli as Lead Actress, followed with 2 more movies this year and other brand model and shoot. She has in Brand Model contract for VM's residential Scheme (All around world) ADDA Residency and VM Aviation followed with most shoot of VM Collection.

Contact
KKOFFEE
ZIA AKHTAR
***@kkoffees.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kkoffees.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share