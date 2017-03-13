XTOUCH Mobiles signs Sunny Leone as its Brand ambassador

Leading Indian actress, Sunny Leone endorses the fast growing new age consumer electronics brand in UAE

Sunny Leone - Copy

End

-- XTOUCH, the leading new age consumer electronics brand has signed Sunny Leone, a leading Indian Bollywood actress, as its brand ambassador today. Leone will be promoting the XTOUCH brand during the forthcoming spring edition of GITEX Shopper at Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai. The actress is all set to dazzle the crowds at GITEX Shopper and will unveil special promotional offers for XTOUCH on March 30th. An after party will be held on the same day to celebrate the cooperation.The Bollywood actress known for her sizzling looks will feature in the new integrated marketing campaign for XTOUCH, which will run simultaneously on print, electronic, online and social media channels as well as in-store promotions for next one year.Talking about the association with Sunny Leone, Jack Lee, president at XTOUCH said, "We are excited to have her as our brand ambassador. Her beauty, grace, elegance, confidence perfectly captures the essence of our products, which are crafted with care to look elegant, stylish and graceful. We are confident our association with Sunny Leone will provide the brand with an extra edge to stand out and get noticed in the market."The latest flagship model UNIX PRO will be launched during the announcement of the cooperation at GITEX Shopper. The 5.5-inch UNIX PRO is powered by MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 2.3GHz chipset which delivers premium performance, decreases power consumption and also integrates powerful processor for faster LTE speed connection. With 6GB RAM & 64GB ROM that is expandable to 256GB storage, it ensures all the programs and apps run seamlessly save more data and operate more programs. Full HD display with 2.5D diamond-cut glass delivers extra exquisite and high fidelity pictures. The smartphone is equipped with 16MP rear camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus) for sharp detailed photos.While expressing her happiness, Leone said "It gives me great pleasure to be working with one of the most exciting consumer electronics brands in the Middle East. The brand represents premium quality and craftsmanship and comes loaded with user experience that makes its products most appealing and aspiring."