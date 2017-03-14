 
Lean construction arrives on your Apple or Android; planning and construction got more productive

 
 
WOODLANDS, Singapore - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Lean Station has announced the release of mobile apps in both Apple and Android platforms of their flagship product for Lean PlanDo - the Lean Construction tool for planning and collaborative project management.

Lean PlanDo helps construction companies reduce delays, correction and uncertainty by smart, cooperative planning for taking informed decisions to achieve speedy completion and increased productivity.

Lean PlanDo is the world's only lean construction tool that is a true cloud technology that helps construction projects to practise pull planning and schedule management with mobile and web based collaboration between the teams. It helps the developers, main contractors, subcontractors and consultants to collaborate and have transparent personalized project perspectives. The team gets real-time site updates and valuable insights and performance analytics about the project anywhere anytime at their fingertips.

The mobile app has been crafted to cater to the various users of the app and simplify the process of using Lean PlanDo. The user will be able to work on weekly task list, update progress faster, attach photos easily and collaborate better with other colleagues.

This release of the Lean PlanDo Apps will provide the following features:

A Personalized Dashboard:  A view of the weekly work plan personalized  to the user - handcrafted to make it insightful and actionable.
Task Insights: A detailed task view for users to manage the assigned tasks.
Maximizes Collaboration: Enables the real advantage of the mobile app for users to collaborate with other colleagues: attach site photographs, drawings, layouts, permits or method statements.  one can comment or discuss about site issues or progress performances effectively across all versions of Lean PlanDo.

Lean Station has adopted an 'always-BETA' tag for all of its apps and products in order to simplify the process of bringing out the new features quickly. This means that the apps will reach the users much faster and with better features always. The bugs that sneaks past into such releases, will be always be squashed at the quickest possible pace.

"It's exciting times for Lean Station as its users get a whole new experience of using the Lean PlanDo process with the release of mobile apps. The productivity of using Lean PlanDo is something we are continually improving and this becomes extremely crucial with the recent growth in the number of adopters"  says Sharath S Waikar, Cofounder, CEO of Lean Station.

He adds that "This is just the beginning, the apps will be made better, richer and faster to enable our users to become more productive builders."


For more information visit: https://www.leanstation.com.sg

