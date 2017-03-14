 
March 2017





XcalibR Real Estate Development Plans Low Cost Homes for Vets

Doesn't the Department of Veterans Affairs take care of homeless veterans? The VA reaches 20% of those in need, leaving 400,000 veterans without supportive services. XcalibR plans gated low cost homes communities for Veterans in need.
 
 
XcalibR Real Estate Development
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Bruce Barbre is establishing XcalibR Real Estate Development to build gated communities with low cost homes for Veterans. Mr. Barbre plans to keep cost of building homes as low as possible so that buyers can purchase units to rent to Veterans and experience a return on their investment in 5 years or less.

These communities will be similar to any senior living arrangement only they are either exclusively for retired military or are a mixture of civilian and military. Certain levels of Federal employees (GS) also qualify for homes.

Benefits for Landlords of XcalibR homes:

⦁ Guaranteed income: See reliable monthly rental payments through your local housing authority and fair market rent on your property.

⦁ Having a say in security deposits: Set your own amount based on local standards.

⦁ Annual property re-certification: Third-party inspections help to maintain quality.

⦁ Benefit of VA services: Ongoing case management provides a safety net for tenants and lowers default risks.

⦁ A chance to honor those who served: HUD-VASH landlords are part of the solution to ending homelessness among Veterans, who sacrificed so much to keep our country safe and free.

XcalibR is currently seeking bridge capital to complete the Company's formal investment package to receive long-term funding and begin development of the first dome home community. Expenses include planning, legal, consulting, operating capital, PPM compliance and development funds for XcalibR.

For more information about XcalibR Real Estate Development visit:  http://GoldwellDomeHomes.com/. Investor inquiries are welcomed.

Contact
Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
End
