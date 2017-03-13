 
News By Tag
* Fed Publishing
* First Edition Design
* Ben Korgen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Providence
  Rhode Island
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413


First Edition Design Publishing Releases New Book, "Love and the Wheels of Redemption" by Ben Korgen

Love and the Wheels of Redemption, by Ben Korgen, is the third part of the Sorghum Series and a continuation of the quirky love life of Rudy Tripp.
 
 
Love and the Wheels of Redemption
Love and the Wheels of Redemption
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Ben Korgen's Love and the Wheels of Redemption is more of Rudy Tripp's ill-fated love life and coaching career at everybody's favorite made up college, Umptiscratch U.

A conspiracy is afoot, and the unsuspecting Rudy is heading straight for it. With his much anticipated wedding to beautiful captain of the cheerleader squad Kara Dowd nearing its fruitful completion Rudy may finally be catching a break in love's unpredictable game.

But something seems amiss when Kara pretends to fall asleep during the much anticipated nuptials. Will Rudy finally get his just deserts? Why was Don spending entirely too much time with Kara at that party? Will Don's longtime girlfriend Connie come to the rescue of them all???

The answer to these questions may just blow your socks off!

Author Ben Korgen has had a highly varied career. He served in the US Navy, earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Minnesota Duluth, earned a master's degree at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, then coached high school football, earned a PhD in Oceanography at Oregon State University and had a long and rewarding career in Oceanography at the US Naval Oceanographic Office, the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and Tulane University in New Orleans.

Genre - wedding, seduction, scandal, bonding, hatred, love, retreat, redemption

The ebook version of Love and the Wheels of Redemption ISBN 9781506902777, published by First Edition Design Publishing (http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com), is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold.

Contact
Ben Korgen
+1(941)921-2607
***@cox.net
End
Source:First Edition Design Publishing
Email:***@cox.net
Tags:Fed Publishing, First Edition Design, Ben Korgen
Industry:Books
Location:Providence - Rhode Island - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Star One Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share