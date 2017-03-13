News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
First Edition Design Publishing Releases New Book, "Love and the Wheels of Redemption" by Ben Korgen
Love and the Wheels of Redemption, by Ben Korgen, is the third part of the Sorghum Series and a continuation of the quirky love life of Rudy Tripp.
A conspiracy is afoot, and the unsuspecting Rudy is heading straight for it. With his much anticipated wedding to beautiful captain of the cheerleader squad Kara Dowd nearing its fruitful completion Rudy may finally be catching a break in love's unpredictable game.
But something seems amiss when Kara pretends to fall asleep during the much anticipated nuptials. Will Rudy finally get his just deserts? Why was Don spending entirely too much time with Kara at that party? Will Don's longtime girlfriend Connie come to the rescue of them all???
The answer to these questions may just blow your socks off!
Author Ben Korgen has had a highly varied career. He served in the US Navy, earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Minnesota Duluth, earned a master's degree at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, then coached high school football, earned a PhD in Oceanography at Oregon State University and had a long and rewarding career in Oceanography at the US Naval Oceanographic Office, the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and Tulane University in New Orleans.
Genre - wedding, seduction, scandal, bonding, hatred, love, retreat, redemption
The ebook version of Love and the Wheels of Redemption ISBN 9781506902777, published by First Edition Design Publishing (http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com), is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold.
Contact
Ben Korgen
+1(941)921-2607
***@cox.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse