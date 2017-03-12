Drummer and Composer Diego Patino Collaborates with Award Winning Artists for His Debut Album "336"

His Single "About Me" featuring Thundercat has ranked third in the iTunes charts for two weeks

-- The drummer and composer Diego Patino is musician with a very unique perspective. His rythmically driven style of writing makes everyone tap along the highly infectious melodies produced by the wonderful team of musicians that made "" come to life. Award wining artists like, andcame together withand created the album in two weeks (336 hours) in a cabin near Lake Tahoe." is a one minute composition that sets the mood for an unprecedented album with an eclectic combination of musicians that have never collaborated together before. iTunes has ranked the song third in their charts for two consecutive weeks and the special edition pre-orders for the album are oficially sold out.Diego Patino ft. Thundercathttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsx-NZjXiWE" is set to be released in late April of this year. The album will not be available for streaming and will be exclusively sold through iTunes Music. An extensive 24 US state tour is planned to promote the album. Tour dates are listed in Diego Patino's artist page.