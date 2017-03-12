News By Tag
Drummer and Composer Diego Patino Collaborates with Award Winning Artists for His Debut Album "336"
His Single "About Me" featuring Thundercat has ranked third in the iTunes charts for two weeks
"336" is set to be released in late April of this year. The album will not be available for streaming and will be exclusively sold through iTunes Music. An extensive 24 US state tour is planned to promote the album. Tour dates are listed in Diego Patino's artist page.
