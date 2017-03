EATALIAN FOR ALL-----cooking healthy for the family

Learn how easy it is to cook Italian food for your entire family!

Contact

Archina D'Agostino

***@newyorkitalians.org Archina D'Agostino

End

-- New York Italians225 Broadway, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10007info@newyorkitalians.orgBrooklyn, New York -----March 20, 2017Learn how easy it is to cook Italian food for your entire family!Discover how affordable eating well can be. Don't eat junk, EATALIAN.Luca Arigoni, owner of the successful Sottocasa Pizzeria in Harlem and Brooklyn, will be demonstrating and teaching the Kensington Family shelter members about cooking Italian food for the entire family!New York Italians is an IRS recognized 501(c) 3 dedicated to preserving, promoting and celebrating the rich culture and heritage of Italy and its people.We are also delighted to haveandas official sponsors of EATALIANPositive actions in our community! A moment to smile!Kensington Family Shelter385 McDonald Avenue Brooklyn NY 11218To learn more about our event or our projects contact us 917.453.7067;347.322.1696 or by email info@newyorkitalians.org or visit newyorkitalians.org