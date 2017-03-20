News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
EATALIAN FOR ALL-----cooking healthy for the family
Learn how easy it is to cook Italian food for your entire family!
225 Broadway, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10007
info@newyorkitalians.org
Brooklyn, New York -----March 20, 2017
EATALIAN FOR ALL
Learn how easy it is to cook Italian food for your entire family!
Discover how affordable eating well can be. Don't eat junk, EATALIAN.
Luca Arigoni, owner of the successful Sottocasa Pizzeria in Harlem and Brooklyn, will be demonstrating and teaching the Kensington Family shelter members about cooking Italian food for the entire family!
New York Italians is an IRS recognized 501(c) 3 dedicated to preserving, promoting and celebrating the rich culture and heritage of Italy and its people.
We are also delighted to have Conca d'oro Importers, Fairway Supermarket, New York Italians and Sottocasa Pizzeria as official sponsors of EATALIAN for ALL.
Positive actions in our community! A moment to smile!
Kensington Family Shelter
385 McDonald Avenue Brooklyn NY 11218
Sunday April 9, 2017 at 10:30 am
To learn more about our event or our projects contact us 917.453.7067;
Contact
Archina D'Agostino
***@newyorkitalians.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse