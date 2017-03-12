 
News By Tag
* Casting Call
* KKOFFEE
* vm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Chourmandli. Casting Call announced

KKOFFEE Motion Pictures now looking for young, talented artist for the upcoming film Chourmandli. Casting call for lead actres, actor, second lead, character artist etc. Casting contract will be given to INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Casting Call
* KKOFFEE
* vm

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Projects

MUMBAI, India - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- About KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES Limited

A Wish! A Hope! A Dream!  This is where all good things start.  Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited.  KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.

KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments: KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.

About Film

Plot of Movie:

The story is of group of 5 people (3 Male and 2 Female) who are very unsuccessful at academics and didn't got any job anywhere. No bank or their parents support them to start business although they have great idea for the Business. They started their group for the Cyber Theft and thus they succeeded. In between the love story starts and the somehow they got some offer from Big International Terrorist group for the breach of Country Defence Security and they offered with good money. They refused and thus cyberwise they destroyed the intention of damage of the terrorist group to the country.

Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs.. above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.

Roles:

Ram (Lead Actor)

Sneha (Lead Actress)

Shekar (Lead Actor)

Priya (Lead Actress)

Dev (Supporting)

Jyoti (Supporting)

Anu Anti (Character Actress)

Javed (Terrorist Head)

N M Bhom ( Politician)

Other Supporting Roles and crew.

Also looking for assistant director and other crew members.

Specification of Movie:

Runtime  2 hr 48 min (168 min)
Sound Mix  Dolby Digital I Datasat
Color  Color
Aspect Ratio  2.35 : 1
Camera  Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series Lenses
Negative Format  Codex ARRIRAW
Cinematographic Process  Digital Intermediate (master format)
Panavision (anamorphic) (source format)
Printed Film Format  D-Cinema

Film Location:

Chandigarah: 18 Days Schedule

Delhi: 10 Days Schedule

Singapore: 5 Days Schedule

Sydney: 5 Days Schedule

London: 12 Days Schedule

Total: 50 Days Shoot Schedule

Budget:

Rs. 57,00,00,000 (estimated)

Financed by: ADD FINANCE

Insurance: New India Insurance

Workshop: 10 Days (Chandigarah)

Other Crew:

Film Direction: Himanshu Sharma

Film Producer: VM

Casting: INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC

Casting Director: Auysh Mahel

Costume Designer and Supply: VM Collection

Travel, Transportation and VISA: Adda Tours

Specification:

S.No.  Role  Age  Specification  Pay  Remark
1.  Ram  20 to 34 Yrs  Cute, Young Look, Athletic Body  20 Lakh to 50 Lakh  35 Min on Screen
2.  Sneha  20 to 35 Yrs  Cute, Hot, Bold, Sexy.   20 Lakh to 50 Lakh  40 Min on Screen
3.  Shekar  20 to 35 Yrs  Muscular, Bold   20 Lakh to 50 Lakh  30 Min on Screen
4.  Priya  20 to 35 Yrs  Cute, Hot, Bold, Sexy.  15 Lakh to 25 Lakh  20 Min on Screen
5.  Dev  20 to 30 Yrs  Plus Size  5 Lakh to 7 Lakh  18 Min on Screen
6.  Jyoti  20 to 30 Yrs  Plus Size  5 Lakh to  7 Lakh  15 Min on Screen
7.  Anu  50 or Above Yrs  Character Role  2 Lakh to 3 Lakh  12 Min on Screen
8.  Javed  35 to 45 Yrs  Negative Shed  5 Lakh to 8 Lakh  22 Min on Screen
9.  N. M. Bhoom  45 or Above Yrs  Politician Look  2 Lakh to 3 Lakh  10 Min on Screen

Details can be found on: http://kkoffees.com/film6.pdf

On Above link, details along with audition form available. Fresher can also apply.

Contact
Zia Akhtar
***@kkoffees.com
End
Source:KKOffee
Email:***@kkoffees.com Email Verified
Tags:Casting Call, KKOFFEE, vm
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share