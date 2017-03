KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Chourmandli. Casting Call announced

KKOFFEE Motion Pictures now looking for young, talented artist for the upcoming film Chourmandli. Casting call for lead actres, actor, second lead, character artist etc. Casting contract will be given to INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC.

Zia Akhtar

***@kkoffees.com Zia Akhtar

--A Wish! A Hope! A Dream! This is where all good things start. Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited. KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments:KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.Plot of Movie:The story is of group of 5 people (3 Male and 2 Female) who are very unsuccessful at academics and didn't got any job anywhere. No bank or their parents support them to start business although they have great idea for the Business. They started their group for the Cyber Theft and thus they succeeded. In between the love story starts and the somehow they got some offer from Big International Terrorist group for the breach of Country Defence Security and they offered with good money. They refused and thus cyberwise they destroyed the intention of damage of the terrorist group to the country.Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs.. above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.Roles:Ram (Lead Actor)Sneha (Lead Actress)Shekar (Lead Actor)Priya (Lead Actress)Dev (Supporting)Jyoti (Supporting)Anu Anti (Character Actress)Javed (Terrorist Head)N M Bhom ( Politician)Other Supporting Roles and crew.Also looking for assistant director and other crew members.Specification of Movie:Runtime 2 hr 48 min (168 min)Sound Mix Dolby Digital I DatasatColor ColorAspect Ratio 2.35 : 1Camera Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series LensesNegative Format Codex ARRIRAWCinematographic Process Digital Intermediate (master format)Panavision (anamorphic)(source format)Printed Film Format D-CinemaFilm Location:Chandigarah:18 Days ScheduleDelhi: 10 Days ScheduleSingapore: 5 Days ScheduleSydney: 5 Days ScheduleLondon: 12 Days ScheduleTotal: 50 Days Shoot ScheduleRs. 57,00,00,000 (estimated)Financed by: ADD FINANCEInsurance: New India InsuranceWorkshop: 10 Days (Chandigarah)Other Crew:Film Direction: Himanshu SharmaFilm Producer: VMCasting: INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLCCasting Director: Auysh MahelCostume Designer and Supply: VM CollectionTravel, Transportation and VISA: Adda ToursSpecification:S.No. Role Age Specification Pay Remark1. Ram 20 to 34 Yrs Cute, Young Look, Athletic Body 20 Lakh to 50 Lakh 35 Min on Screen2. Sneha 20 to 35 Yrs Cute, Hot, Bold, Sexy. 20 Lakh to 50 Lakh 40 Min on Screen3. Shekar 20 to 35 Yrs Muscular, Bold 20 Lakh to 50 Lakh 30 Min on Screen4. Priya 20 to 35 Yrs Cute, Hot, Bold, Sexy. 15 Lakh to 25 Lakh 20 Min on Screen5. Dev 20 to 30 Yrs Plus Size 5 Lakh to 7 Lakh 18 Min on Screen6. Jyoti 20 to 30 Yrs Plus Size 5 Lakh to 7 Lakh 15 Min on Screen7. Anu 50 or Above Yrs Character Role 2 Lakh to 3 Lakh 12 Min on Screen8. Javed 35 to 45 Yrs Negative Shed 5 Lakh to 8 Lakh 22 Min on Screen9. N. M. Bhoom 45 or Above Yrs Politician Look 2 Lakh to 3 Lakh 10 Min on ScreenDetails can be found on: http://kkoffees.com/ film6.pdf On Above link, details along with audition form available. Fresher can also apply.