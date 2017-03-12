News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Chourmandli. Casting Call announced
KKOFFEE Motion Pictures now looking for young, talented artist for the upcoming film Chourmandli. Casting call for lead actres, actor, second lead, character artist etc. Casting contract will be given to INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC.
A Wish! A Hope! A Dream! This is where all good things start. Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited. KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.
KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments:
About Film
Plot of Movie:
The story is of group of 5 people (3 Male and 2 Female) who are very unsuccessful at academics and didn't got any job anywhere. No bank or their parents support them to start business although they have great idea for the Business. They started their group for the Cyber Theft and thus they succeeded. In between the love story starts and the somehow they got some offer from Big International Terrorist group for the breach of Country Defence Security and they offered with good money. They refused and thus cyberwise they destroyed the intention of damage of the terrorist group to the country.
Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs.. above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.
Roles:
Ram (Lead Actor)
Sneha (Lead Actress)
Shekar (Lead Actor)
Priya (Lead Actress)
Dev (Supporting)
Jyoti (Supporting)
Anu Anti (Character Actress)
Javed (Terrorist Head)
N M Bhom ( Politician)
Other Supporting Roles and crew.
Also looking for assistant director and other crew members.
Specification of Movie:
Runtime 2 hr 48 min (168 min)
Sound Mix Dolby Digital I Datasat
Color Color
Aspect Ratio 2.35 : 1
Camera Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series Lenses
Negative Format Codex ARRIRAW
Cinematographic Process Digital Intermediate (master format)
Panavision (anamorphic)
Printed Film Format D-Cinema
Film Location:
Chandigarah:
Delhi: 10 Days Schedule
Singapore: 5 Days Schedule
Sydney: 5 Days Schedule
London: 12 Days Schedule
Total: 50 Days Shoot Schedule
Budget:
Rs. 57,00,00,000 (estimated)
Financed by: ADD FINANCE
Insurance: New India Insurance
Workshop: 10 Days (Chandigarah)
Other Crew:
Film Direction: Himanshu Sharma
Film Producer: VM
Casting: INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC
Casting Director: Auysh Mahel
Costume Designer and Supply: VM Collection
Travel, Transportation and VISA: Adda Tours
Specification:
S.No. Role Age Specification Pay Remark
1. Ram 20 to 34 Yrs Cute, Young Look, Athletic Body 20 Lakh to 50 Lakh 35 Min on Screen
2. Sneha 20 to 35 Yrs Cute, Hot, Bold, Sexy. 20 Lakh to 50 Lakh 40 Min on Screen
3. Shekar 20 to 35 Yrs Muscular, Bold 20 Lakh to 50 Lakh 30 Min on Screen
4. Priya 20 to 35 Yrs Cute, Hot, Bold, Sexy. 15 Lakh to 25 Lakh 20 Min on Screen
5. Dev 20 to 30 Yrs Plus Size 5 Lakh to 7 Lakh 18 Min on Screen
6. Jyoti 20 to 30 Yrs Plus Size 5 Lakh to 7 Lakh 15 Min on Screen
7. Anu 50 or Above Yrs Character Role 2 Lakh to 3 Lakh 12 Min on Screen
8. Javed 35 to 45 Yrs Negative Shed 5 Lakh to 8 Lakh 22 Min on Screen
9. N. M. Bhoom 45 or Above Yrs Politician Look 2 Lakh to 3 Lakh 10 Min on Screen
Details can be found on: http://kkoffees.com/
On Above link, details along with audition form available. Fresher can also apply.
Contact
Zia Akhtar
***@kkoffees.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse