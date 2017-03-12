News By Tag
A Basketball Coach Chases His Dream NCAA Job by Hand-Delivering Resumes from the Carolinas to Calif
Is he "mad" this March? Or is he only following his heart and his dream?
On his quest to become an assistant basketball coach at a Division 1 program, Fishman and a colleague will document his journey of 50 cities in 35 days, from Florida to California and back. They plan to release a film titled, "A Coaching Dream" soon after the trip concludes. The biographic sports film will follow the basketball lifer as he visits all the coaches' offices from Florida and North Carolina to Kansas and Arizona and everywhere in between. The journey also includes a couple of commemorative stops. Such a quest would not be complete without a visit to what is now known as the "Historic Hoosier Gym," in Knightstown, Indiana, where the 1986 basketball movie, "Hoosiers," was filmed. Another special event will be arriving in Phoenix in time for the Final Four April 1. In the meantime, the public can follow him on Instagram at @acoachingdream and support his quest with donations at GoFundMe.com/
About Scott Fishman:
As an American entrepreneur, Scott Fishman has run his own business for the past ten years, as coach and founder of Team All-American. A lifelong basketball player, trainer, and coach with vast experience in athletic performance, Scott inspires champion performance, building and unifying teams. In addition to his full-time work with athletes, he is a motivational speaker and sport scientist.
