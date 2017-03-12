 
News By Tag
* Basketball
* Ncaa
* Coaching Job
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


A Basketball Coach Chases His Dream NCAA Job by Hand-Delivering Resumes from the Carolinas to Calif

Is he "mad" this March? Or is he only following his heart and his dream?
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Basketball
* Ncaa
* Coaching Job

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

MIAMI - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- For one lifelong basketball lover, the phrase "March Madness" takes on a whole new meaning this month as he chases his dream job in NCAA basketball. From March 7 through April 9, longtime personal trainer and running coach Scott Fishman is driving coast-to-coast to visit the country's best-known sports communities to literally apply for jobs at schools with some of the top programs–jobs that aren't even open, yet. Some think he is crazy, so tying the trip to the basketball madness of March was fitting. However, doubters are only fuel to the fire inside this native New Yorker who has coached and trained athletes in basketball and marathon running for more than a decade. He believes it takes something a little crazy like this trip to stand out and show how serious he is about this dream, especially when he is looking to lay down roots anywhere in the country for the opportunity to coach.  "I am following my heart," says Fishman. "And coaching basketball is what sets my soul on fire."

On his quest to become an assistant basketball coach at a Division 1 program, Fishman and a colleague will document his journey of 50 cities in 35 days, from Florida to California and back. They plan to release a film titled, "A Coaching Dream" soon after the trip concludes. The biographic sports film will follow the basketball lifer as he visits all the coaches' offices from Florida and North Carolina to Kansas and Arizona and everywhere in between. The journey also includes a couple of commemorative stops. Such a quest would not be complete without a visit to what is now known as the "Historic Hoosier Gym," in Knightstown, Indiana, where the 1986 basketball movie, "Hoosiers," was filmed. Another special event will be arriving in Phoenix in time for the Final Four April 1. In the meantime, the public can follow him on Instagram at @acoachingdream and support his quest with donations at GoFundMe.com/scottfishman.

About Scott Fishman:

As an American entrepreneur, Scott Fishman has run his own business for the past ten years, as coach and founder of Team All-American.  A lifelong basketball player, trainer, and coach with vast experience in athletic performance, Scott inspires champion performance, building and unifying teams. In addition to his full-time work with athletes, he is a motivational speaker and sport scientist.

Contact
Scott Fishman
A Coaching Dream
***@gmail.com
End
Source:A Coaching Dream
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Basketball, Ncaa, Coaching Job
Industry:Sports
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share