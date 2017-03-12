News By Tag
Walk Around Turtle Island March issue now on line!
Dennis Vieira, author of the recently published Totem Animals: A Lecture: presents the monthly online magazine Walk Around Turtle Island (formerly Do You Know?) It is an informative website on Native Americans, and North American Wildlife.
Do You Know!?; Featured Next Month!; Kachinas; Native Words this month!!;
Native Words (Additional);
Recommended Books: (Native American subject books by other authors!);Shamanic Spirit Medicine Wheel; Talking Stick (Editor's Comment); Through the Moons: (The Native American 13month Calendar of the Year); 2016 List of Pow-Wows, Socials and Special Events; Wildlife Terminology
Semiregular Features
At The Navajo Nation Zoo; Cie Simurro~Thunderbird Starwoman; Consider This…;Craft Project!; (New) Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Finned Ones; Frog Folk;From the Black Lodge Native; Furry Folk; American Monsters; Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; In the Night…; Native American Foods, Feasts, and Festivals; Plant Persons; Photo Gallery!; Special feature; (New) Sunflower Showcase; The Crawlers; The Standing Tall Persons; What?!);Wingeds;
Premier of new Native Words Additional series!
Spring/Summer time birds of the Arboreal forest
Premier of new photo gallery series
The Desert in bloom!
A photo Galle rate installment series featuring the Southwestern desert plants that flower-bloom from Spring to Autumn.
Plenty Basket: Extra!
Recipes featured this month!
Grilled Maple-Mustard Chicken Wings
BIRCH SYRUP PECAN SQUARES
Kachinas: Snipe/Patszro Kachina
Consider This…; Eastern phoebes are early spring migrants
Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; (Entry: Otters)
Furry Folk; North American River Otter (Lontra canadensis)
Native American Animal Symbols/Native American Zodiac Meanings
Falcon: Mar 21 - Apr 19
Consider This…;It's Maple Sugaring time again!
Plenty Basket; (Native and traditional American food recipes!):
Winter resistance: -the Hearty, the Spicy, and the Sweet: Part Three
Consider This…:7 Things You Might Not Know About Your Birch Trees
Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; (Spring) Part one: (March)
Special feature; Sweet Syrup made from Birch trees
Featured Next Month!
Next Issue (April)
Hopefully ready by or before, third week April.
