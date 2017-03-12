 
Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


Walk Around Turtle Island March issue now on line!

Dennis Vieira, author of the recently published Totem Animals: A Lecture: presents the monthly online magazine Walk Around Turtle Island (formerly Do You Know?) It is an informative website on Native Americans, and North American Wildlife.
 
 
DARTMOUTH, Mass. - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Monthly Features

Do You Know!?; Featured Next Month!; Kachinas; Native Words this month!!;

Native Words (Additional); Places To See!;Plenty Basket; Plenty Basket: Extra!;

Recommended Books: (Native American subject books by other authors!);Shamanic Spirit Medicine Wheel; Talking Stick (Editor's Comment); Through the Moons: (The Native American 13month Calendar of the Year); 2016 List of Pow-Wows, Socials and Special Events; Wildlife Terminology

Semiregular Features

At The Navajo Nation Zoo; Cie Simurro~Thunderbird Starwoman; Consider This…;Craft Project!; (New) Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Finned Ones; Frog Folk;From the Black Lodge Native; Furry Folk; American Monsters; Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; In the Night…; Native American Foods, Feasts, and Festivals; Plant Persons; Photo Gallery!; Special feature; (New) Sunflower Showcase; The Crawlers; The Standing Tall Persons; What?!);Wingeds; Zuni Totem Animals

Premier of new Native Words Additional series!

Spring/Summer time birds of the Arboreal forest

Premier of new photo gallery series

The Desert in bloom!

A photo Galle rate installment series featuring the Southwestern desert plants that flower-bloom from Spring to Autumn.

Plenty Basket: Extra!

Recipes featured this month!

Grilled Maple-Mustard Chicken Wings

BIRCH SYRUP PECAN SQUARES

Kachinas: Snipe/Patszro Kachina

Consider This…; Eastern phoebes are early spring migrants

Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; (Entry: Otters)

Furry Folk; North American River Otter (Lontra canadensis)

Native American Animal Symbols/Native American Zodiac Meanings

Falcon: Mar 21 - Apr 19

Consider This…;It's Maple Sugaring time again!

Plenty Basket; (Native and traditional American food recipes!):

Winter resistance: -the Hearty, the Spicy, and the Sweet: Part Three

Consider This…:7 Things You Might Not Know About Your Birch Trees

Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; (Spring) Part one: (March)

Special feature; Sweet Syrup made from Birch trees

Featured Next Month!

Next Issue (April)

Hopefully ready by or before, third week April.

https://www.facebook.com/Nativeamerandwildlife

