As a proposed U. S. government budget attacks arts, education and overseas development, the Foundation for Women is fighting back -- With Skateboards

'The best hope of any nation lies in the education of its youth' Erasmus, 1506

-- By first funding a project in Liberia, 'America's 51st State,' the Foundation for Women envisions "making education fun" by establishing a network of public skateboard parks throughout Africa.MISSIonLINES had donated key web address support to help this U. S. based 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation deliver their message: TrustedBest.com recorded some 2,500 'likes' on Facebook between March 19th and 21st. SkateboardBest.com is a direct link to the skateboard project. ContributeToTheBest.com invites a tax-deductible contribution of $60 which will benefit as many as a dozen boys and girls. LiberiaBest.com introduces 'Awesome Without Borders' a U. S. charitable foundation which has helped kick-off this fundraising. ArtForTheUSA.com has established a Facebook group which invites artists, worldwide, to post images, and everyone, everywhere, to contribute comments. -- The proposed U. S. budget threatens to slash funding for overseas development, international arts exchange and domestic education. These pages will be shared with U. S. legislators.