March 2017
As a proposed U. S. government budget attacks arts, education and overseas development, the Foundation for Women is fighting back -- With Skateboards

 
'The best hope of any nation lies in the education of its youth' Erasmus, 1506
LA JOLLA, Calif. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- By first funding a project in Liberia, 'America's 51st State,' the Foundation for Women envisions "making education fun" by establishing a network of public skateboard parks throughout Africa.

MISSIonLINES had donated key web address support to help this U. S. based 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation deliver their message:

TrustedBest.com recorded some 2,500 'likes' on Facebook between March 19th and 21st.

SkateboardBest.com is a direct link to the skateboard project.

ContributeToTheBest.com invites a tax-deductible contribution of $60 which will benefit as many as a dozen boys and girls.

LiberiaBest.com introduces 'Awesome Without Borders' a U. S. charitable foundation which has helped kick-off this fundraising.

ArtForTheUSA.com has established a Facebook group which invites artists, worldwide, to post images, and everyone, everywhere, to contribute comments. -- The proposed U. S. budget threatens to slash funding for overseas development, international arts exchange and domestic education. These pages will be shared with U. S. legislators.

