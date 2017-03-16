Country(s)
As a proposed U. S. government budget attacks arts, education and overseas development, the Foundation for Women is fighting back -- With Skateboards
MISSIonLINES had donated key web address support to help this U. S. based 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation deliver their message:
TrustedBest.com recorded some 2,500 'likes' on Facebook between March 19th and 21st.
SkateboardBest.com is a direct link to the skateboard project.
ContributeToTheBest.com invites a tax-deductible contribution of $60 which will benefit as many as a dozen boys and girls.
LiberiaBest.com introduces 'Awesome Without Borders' a U. S. charitable foundation which has helped kick-off this fundraising.
ArtForTheUSA.com has established a Facebook group which invites artists, worldwide, to post images, and everyone, everywhere, to contribute comments. -- The proposed U. S. budget threatens to slash funding for overseas development, international arts exchange and domestic education. These pages will be shared with U. S. legislators.
