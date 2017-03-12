 
Three Steps to Clean Your Clothes

 
 
DULUTH, Ga. - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- "Doing the laundry" — it's a common phrase and chore in virtually every household.

Here are three easy ways to cleaner, fresher clothes.

#1. Pre-treat spots and stains: Any textile is porous, which means staining substances can penetrate into the fibers and become very difficult to remove, and can sometimes become permanent. Remember, there is a difference from a spot to a stain. Any visible spot should be pretreated with a laundry pretreatment product. Without this step, spots can work their way into the fibers and become stains.

#2: Sort it out: Separating delicate clothes, dark clothes and white clothes means you have a little more control over how aggressive your laundry is cleaned. Delicates should usually be cleaned in colder water, with a shorter cycle. Consider air or hang drying all delicates. Dark clothes might bleed, so washing them separate is smart, and also on colder water (to be safer.) White clothes definitely show more dirt but often are also more durable. You can use hot water on most whites. Always look at the tag on each item as there's nothing more frustrating than a sweater coming out three sizes smaller than when it went in.

#3: Boost your cleaning power: When you have really dirty or smelly laundry, sometimes the normal soap doesn't do the trick. There are laundry boosters available that do what the name implies: They boost the cleaning power by using oxidizing solutions that aren't as strong as chlorine bleach, which can easily remove color. A booster really does the trick on tough dirt, spots, stains and odors. Follow the manufacturer directions carefully.

Besides clothes, what about your carpet or furniture? There's no washing machine big enough! Do the smart thing and call your favorite carpet and furniture cleaning company.

We provide professional and reliable carpet cleaning services in Alpharetta GA, Buford GA, Buckhead GA, Berkeley Lake GA, Buford GA, Chamblee GA, Cumming GA, Decatur GA, Doraville GA, Duluth GA, Fulton GA, Grayson GA, Gwinnett GA, Johns Creek GA, Lawrenceville GA, Lilburn GA, Loganville GA, Marietta GA, Norcross GA, Peachtree Corners GA, Sandy Springs GA, Smyrna GA, Snellville GA, Stone Mountain GA, Sugar Hill GA, Suwanee GA, Sugarloaf GA, Sandy Springs GA, Roswell GA,  Metro Atlanta GA

