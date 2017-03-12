 
News By Tag
* Matrimonial Services
* Matrimonial Sites
* Online Matrimonial Sites
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lucknow
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Your Life Partner Is Just Few Clicks Away

Vivah Creations is an online matrimonial portal, provides thousands of mobile verified profiles of every caste, religion, language and community. It's a platform that helps you find your suitable life partner is just few clicks.
 
 
online-matrimonials
online-matrimonials
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Matrimonial Services
Matrimonial Sites
Online Matrimonial Sites

Industry:
Services

Location:
Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
Services

LUCKNOW, India - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Vivah Creations is an online matrimony and matchmaking service providing platform, trusted by people to help them find their life partners matching to their preferences. With us, your suitable life partner is just a few clicks away. Rather than trusting your neighbours or pandits log on to our website and register to find your 'perfect one'.

The main objective is to give its users a comfortable experience while they look for their perfect match. VivahCreations is a blend of tradition and techno comfort. You can always find brides and grooms from all regions or caste as per your choice and the website is user-friendly.

Registering on Vivah Creations website is very simple and free. You can search for your prospective life partners from a database of numerous verified profiles. You can choose as per your preference among religion, casts, mother tongue and location. The database has been created by keeping the different user preferences in mind like religion, caste, and community. The database is more of North India specific as our target audience is mainly the Uttar Pradesh audience. The users can get in touch with the shortlisted profiles once they convert from their free plan to a paid plan from among many paid plan options. You can contact your prospective match through the website's instant messaging services, email, chat or phone.

Vivah Creations also help the not so tech savvy people to find their perfect match through emails. The prospective groom or bride can email their profile to Vivah Creations email id and in turn, they send you a mail with the prospective matches to choose from.

It is said that matches are made in heaven; we at Vivah Creations help you with the first step of finding your perfect match. Get to know your partner before you commit rather than cursing yourself later.

Click here for your perfect match - https://www.vivahcreations.com

Click here to upgrade your plan  - https://www.vivahcreations.com/upgrade

Contact
Vivah Creations
7706062218
matrimony@vivahcreations.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vivahcreations.com Email Verified
Tags:Matrimonial Services, Matrimonial Sites, Online Matrimonial Sites
Industry:Services
Location:Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Vivah Creations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share