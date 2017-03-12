News By Tag
Your Life Partner Is Just Few Clicks Away
Vivah Creations is an online matrimonial portal, provides thousands of mobile verified profiles of every caste, religion, language and community. It's a platform that helps you find your suitable life partner is just few clicks.
The main objective is to give its users a comfortable experience while they look for their perfect match. VivahCreations is a blend of tradition and techno comfort. You can always find brides and grooms from all regions or caste as per your choice and the website is user-friendly.
Registering on Vivah Creations website is very simple and free. You can search for your prospective life partners from a database of numerous verified profiles. You can choose as per your preference among religion, casts, mother tongue and location. The database has been created by keeping the different user preferences in mind like religion, caste, and community. The database is more of North India specific as our target audience is mainly the Uttar Pradesh audience. The users can get in touch with the shortlisted profiles once they convert from their free plan to a paid plan from among many paid plan options. You can contact your prospective match through the website's instant messaging services, email, chat or phone.
Vivah Creations also help the not so tech savvy people to find their perfect match through emails. The prospective groom or bride can email their profile to Vivah Creations email id and in turn, they send you a mail with the prospective matches to choose from.
It is said that matches are made in heaven; we at Vivah Creations help you with the first step of finding your perfect match. Get to know your partner before you commit rather than cursing yourself later.
Click here for your perfect match - https://www.vivahcreations.com
Click here to upgrade your plan - https://www.vivahcreations.com/
Contact
Vivah Creations
7706062218
matrimony@vivahcreations.com
