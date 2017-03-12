 
News By Tag
* Saint Louis
* Missouri
* Mayor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


Every Republican Is Not Your Enemy, Every Democrat Is Not Your Friend

 
ST. LOUIS - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Court.rchp.com, a site that provides free self-help legal information to help African-American Missouri residents to represent themselves and act as their own attorney in court, published a call to action for Black St. Louis residents to consider the Black Republican mayoral candidate, Andrew Jones as a viable option instead of Lyda Krewson, the White Democratic candidate who only received 5% of the Black vote in the primary election.

St. Louis is traditionally a democratic voting city and has not had a republican mayor since Aloys P. Kaufmann was elected in 1943, he served until 1949.

Court.rchp.com argues as long as African-American vote overwhelmingly for democratic candidates, republican candidates won't care about their issues and democrats will take their vote for granted because African-Americans have predictably voted democrat regardless of broken promises.

Court.rchp.com points out the fact that the media seems to be ignoring the fact that a Black republican is running against a White democratic candidate in a racially polarized city, which is puzzling.

To read the article for your visit:

http://court.rchp.com/every-republican-is-not-your-enemy-...

-END-

Media Contact
Randall Hill
***@court.rchp.com
End
Source:
Email:***@court.rchp.com Email Verified
Tags:Saint Louis, Missouri, Mayor
Industry:Publishing
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Court.rchp.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share