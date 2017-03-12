News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Every Republican Is Not Your Enemy, Every Democrat Is Not Your Friend
St. Louis is traditionally a democratic voting city and has not had a republican mayor since Aloys P. Kaufmann was elected in 1943, he served until 1949.
Court.rchp.com argues as long as African-American vote overwhelmingly for democratic candidates, republican candidates won't care about their issues and democrats will take their vote for granted because African-Americans have predictably voted democrat regardless of broken promises.
Court.rchp.com points out the fact that the media seems to be ignoring the fact that a Black republican is running against a White democratic candidate in a racially polarized city, which is puzzling.
To read the article for your visit:
http://court.rchp.com/
-END-
Media Contact
Randall Hill
***@court.rchp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse