Court.rchp.com, a site that provides free self-help legal information to help African-American Missouri residents to represent themselves and act as their own attorney in court, published a call to action for Black St. Louis residents to consider the Black Republican mayoral candidate, Andrew Jones as a viable option instead of Lyda Krewson, the White Democratic candidate who only received 5% of the Black vote in the primary election.St. Louis is traditionally a democratic voting city and has not had a republican mayor since Aloys P. Kaufmann was elected in 1943, he served until 1949.Court.rchp.com argues as long as African-American vote overwhelmingly for democratic candidates, republican candidates won't care about their issues and democrats will take their vote for granted because African-Americans have predictably voted democrat regardless of broken promises.Court.rchp.com points out the fact that the media seems to be ignoring the fact that a Black republican is running against a White democratic candidate in a racially polarized city, which is puzzling.