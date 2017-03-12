 
Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Killbox Games Launches Frazetta Miniatures Kickstarter

 
 
TORONTO - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Killbox Games is excited to announce the launch of their Frazetta Miniatures Kickstarter. The miniature line, which is based off of Frank Frazetta's paintings, is offered in three versions; two resin and one finished pewter. The goal was to provide high quality miniatures that celebrated and honored the legacy of Frank Frazetta.

The company is honored to partner with Frazetta Jr. Enterprises to ensure that Frank Frazetta's legacy of unparalleled artistry, quality and craftsmanship lives on through the statues of the Frazetta Miniatures line created by Killbox Games.

Frank Frazetta is a prolific artist who set a standard of excellence in all of his work. A founding father of Fantasy and SciFi illustration, Frank Frazetta is well known for many iconic pieces for film, literature, and comics. His work has been seen on movie posters, book covers and featured in comic books. Frank Frazetta's work and personality inspired artists and game enthusiasts alike and continues to inspire an entire genre and today's top artists. That is why Killbox Games has worked with some of  the industry's best in sculpting and manufacturing to ensure Frazetta's excellence and legacy carries on. It is an officially licensed line by Frazetta Jr. Enterprises LLC. All of the artwork and sculptures have been approved by the Frank Frazetta Museum.

The range is 35mm (1/50th) scale miniatures that not only capture the characters, but the mood depicted in each painting. The Frazetta Miniatures are for everyone; single style gaming resin miniatures, vignette pieces in high quality resin for painters, and beautifully cast, assembled and finished statuettes in pewter for the collector.

Killbox Games and Frazetta Jr. Enterprises invite fans of Frank Frazetta to own a piece of his artwork in a miniature version by supporting the Kickstarter. To learn more about the different versions, pledge levels, and stretch goals, visit the Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/killboxgames/frazett.... Even a small pledge will ensure the success of the Frazetta Miniatures line.

Contact
Killbox Games
***@killboxgames.com
