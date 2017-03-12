News By Tag
The Long Island Wedding Singer
Long Island Singer Offers Full Service Wedding Entertainment To Meet Growing Wedding Trend Toward "Onsite" Wedding Ceremonies
Many of the more fashionable New York wedding caterers now offer plush designated areas for such ceremonial activities often performed by clergy/ officiant's invited to perform a more simple and yet elegant service.
Entertainment companies, such as the one established long ago by Long Island entertainer Johnny Cannella , have stepped up to accommodate this trend offering start to finish wedding services which include wedding requested ceremonial music as well as live cocktail and dinner hour and party reception entertainment.
Mr. Cannella , a professional singer and veteran of the live New York party entertainment circuit, sings a diverse assortment of songs. Included in his repertoire are romantic ballads often favored by wedding couples. Johnny sings cover songs of legendary solo artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett , Michael Buble and Frankie Valli among many others . He also offers more uptempo party tunes for reception party dancing including a great selection of DJ dance music of All Eras and Genres from the 40's to pop music of today.
What makes Cannella distinctly unique is that he not only sings, but in between vocal sets also acts as party DJ and tux attired formal Emcee. As mentioned by a recent bride, " he wears many hats and wears them well" . As If that isn't enough, Johnny also offers comic interaction with party guests and dance motivation.
Couples often book Johnny not only for his amazing vocals and all that he offers but also as a means of accommodating their budget restrictions. Hiring Cannella saves on the cost of hiring a DJ, a formal Emcee and live singer /entertainer separately. This results in big savings without sacrificing quality.
In that regard is significant to note that Mr Cannella has been continually rated as a Five Star entertainer by clients of some of the top nationwide talent agencies including Gigmasters , Gigsalad and Entertainers Worldwide.
To get booking information and check availability or to view performance videos
visit http://www.NySinatraSinger.com http://www.oldiessinger.com or
call/text 516 796 5232
John Cannella
***@gmail.com
