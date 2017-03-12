 
News By Tag
* Wedding Singer
* Ny Wedding Entertainment
* Ny Party Singer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lindenhurst
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


The Long Island Wedding Singer

Long Island Singer Offers Full Service Wedding Entertainment To Meet Growing Wedding Trend Toward "Onsite" Wedding Ceremonies
 
 
IMG_1522_1-1 crop
IMG_1522_1-1 crop
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wedding Singer
Ny Wedding Entertainment
Ny Party Singer

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Lindenhurst - New York - US

LINDENHURST, N.Y. - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- There has been a recent growing trend of New York couples electing to forgo the traditional church wedding in favor of an "onsite" wedding ceremony at the catering venue.
        Many of the more fashionable New York wedding caterers now offer plush designated areas for such ceremonial activities often performed by clergy/ officiant's invited to perform a more simple and yet elegant service.

      Entertainment companies, such as the one established long ago  by Long Island entertainer Johnny Cannella , have stepped up to accommodate this trend offering start to finish wedding services which include wedding requested ceremonial music as well as live cocktail and dinner hour and party reception entertainment.

     Mr. Cannella , a  professional singer and veteran of the live New York party entertainment circuit, sings a diverse assortment of songs. Included in his repertoire are romantic  ballads often favored by  wedding couples.  Johnny sings cover songs of legendary solo artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett , Michael Buble and Frankie Valli among many others . He also offers more uptempo party tunes for reception party dancing including a great selection of DJ dance music of All Eras and Genres from the 40's to pop music of today.

What makes Cannella distinctly unique is that he not only sings, but in between vocal sets  also acts as party DJ and tux attired formal Emcee. As mentioned by a recent bride, " he wears many hats and wears them well" .  As If that isn't enough, Johnny also offers comic interaction with party guests  and dance motivation.

Couples  often book Johnny not only for his amazing vocals and all that he offers but  also as a means of accommodating their budget restrictions. Hiring Cannella saves on the cost of hiring a DJ, a formal Emcee and live singer /entertainer separately. This results in big savings without sacrificing quality.

In that regard is significant to note that Mr Cannella has been continually rated as a Five Star entertainer by clients of some of the top  nationwide talent agencies including Gigmasters , Gigsalad and Entertainers Worldwide.

To get booking information and check availability or to view performance videos
visit   http://www.NySinatraSinger.com   http://www.oldiessinger.com or

call/text 516 796 5232

Contact
John Cannella
***@gmail.com
End
Source:NY Sinatra Singer
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Wedding Singer, Ny Wedding Entertainment, Ny Party Singer
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Lindenhurst - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share