KRAVIS CENTER: Kids' Day On Broadway with THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - March 24
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
IN A SPECTACULAR NEW PRODUCTION BY
CAMERON MACKINTOSH
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (March 16, 2017) Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's phenomenal musical success, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, comes to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on March 23 – April 1 as part of a brand new North American Tour. Celebrating the premiere engagement, the Kravis Center is hosting KIDS' DAY ON BROADWAY on March 24th for the 2 pm matinee performance.
Families can buy one adult ticket and receive one free kid's ticket in select seating for up to two children per family. Free kids' meals with the purchase of an adult meal are also available at the Kravis Center's Bistro Teatro, as well as Brio Tuscan Grille and Mellow Mushroom in CityPlace until 6:30 pm. The Kravis Center will have special, pre-show activities for children beginning at 12:30 with mask-making in the Grand Tier lobby, Phantom photo backdrops for social media posting and a Beyond the Stage performance by the Kravis Center's DeGeorge Academy at 1:15 pm. KIDS' DAY ON BROADWAY tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 561-821-7469 or visiting the Box Office in person at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.
Kravis On Broadway is sponsored by Alex and Renate Dreyfoos. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA comes to the stage for 15 performances on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 pm; Friday, March 24 at 2:00 pm and 8 pm; Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 pm and 8 pm; Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 and 7:30 pm; Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 pm; Wednesday, March 29 at 2:00 pm and 8 pm; Thursday, March 30 at 8:00 pm; Friday, March 31 at 2:00 and 8:00 pm and Saturday, April 1 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm.
Tickets start at $31 and may be purchased at the Kravis Center Box Office located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, on-line at the Official Kravis Center website www.kravis.org, or by calling the Box Office at 561-832-7469. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts. Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center, it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation. The Kravis Center for is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
Press Contact:
Elizabeth Dashiell
561-543-8276
