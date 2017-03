Dafydd & Yōng Launches Ceiling/Wall-Mounted Bluetooth™ Stereo Sound System

Media Contact

-- Dafydd & Yōng [DAH-vith and YO-ng] today announced the release of the Luminaudi™ (http://www.dafyddyong.com/home/8-luminaudi.html), a US designed Bluetooth™ stereo sound system in a durable aluminum housing that is wired and mounted to ceilings or walls."Space in the home is especially at a premium in markets like Singapore and Hong Kong, and many customers are looking to save floor and shelf-space,"said US-based Director, Heather Williams. "Even in the United States and Australia where the average home is quite large, customers are looking to simplify and have less clutter. The Luminaudi™ allows customers to save valuable shelf-space while still being able to enjoy their streaming audio."In addition to saving floor and shelf space, the patent-pending Luminaudi™ design is modular to allow for LED lights, ceiling fans, and more to pass through to ensure that ceiling space is also conserved and clutter free. The Luminaudi™ comes standard with a tri-color LED light with remote control.The Luminaudi™, designed to have great function without sacrificing style, is aimed at fashionable residences and commercial applications.The Luminaudi™ is now available for preorder online at www.dafyddyong.com and at select retailers. Pricing starts at US$199.99/SG$299.