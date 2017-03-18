News By Tag
Dafydd & Yōng Launches Ceiling/Wall-Mounted Bluetooth™ Stereo Sound System
"Space in the home is especially at a premium in markets like Singapore and Hong Kong, and many customers are looking to save floor and shelf-space,"
In addition to saving floor and shelf space, the patent-pending Luminaudi™ design is modular to allow for LED lights, ceiling fans, and more to pass through to ensure that ceiling space is also conserved and clutter free. The Luminaudi™ comes standard with a tri-color LED light with remote control.
The Luminaudi™, designed to have great function without sacrificing style, is aimed at fashionable residences and commercial applications.
Pricing and Availability
The Luminaudi™ is now available for preorder online at www.dafyddyong.com and at select retailers. Pricing starts at US$199.99/SG$
Media Contact
Dafydd & Yōng
pr@dafyddyong.com
