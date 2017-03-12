"Private Sector is doing exuberantly well in Education": said Union HRD Minister

•Hon'ble Minister compared LPU with great Nalanda University of yester years •Hon'ble Minister was addressing LPU students & staff members during LPU's Management Conclave and Annual Honouring Ceremony

End

-- Hon'ble Union Human Resource Development Minister, Government of India, Shri Prakash Javadekar visited Lovely Professional University today at its Management Conclave and Annual Honouring Ceremony to award illustrious members of staff and students. Speaking high volumes about different bright aspects of LPU, Hon'ble Minister said: "With strong diversity at its campus, LPU is a global university. Learning at such a university is indeed a basic and real learning rather than mere subject learning. I feel that only that country prospers in the world where its universities prosper. Education is empowerment and it brings great transformation in life, society and everything."Explaining that private sector is doing exuberantly well in present time, Mr Minister shared: "Our government is also working on public-private partnerships, where competition and collaboration between the two will certainly bring out the best of India. We feel, whether government or private, only good institutions will flourish and bad will go. More an institution will be good, more autonomy it will have. Survive through competition and that is only the 21Century India. It is really a challenge to improve government education sector, we will strive to correct it. Here I can say that both Public and Private sectors can co-exist and make India prosper. We want good education to all."Explaining about new education policy, Hon'ble Minister said: "The new education policy rests on 5 pillars-Accessibility, Quality, Equity, Accountability and Affordability. We are striving to make all education systems, prevalent in the country, clean and transparent."Laying great stress on innovation and research, Minister Javadekar invoked all teachers and students to bring out new ideas. He said: "We are fastest growing country in the world. To keep up pace, innovate that is not existing. Research and develop and have as many patents as you can for the betterment of the society. We have great merit based scholarships for our students to retain best of brains in the country by following 'brain gain and no brain drain'." In this context, Mr Minister also shared about Global Research Interactive Network (GRIN), under which Indian students will be provided scholarship and opportunity to work with reputed foreign laboratories and would have liberty to come back to India and continue with their research. Invoking all at the campus, he concluded by affirming that we all will make our country tremendous on all aspects in the world by the year 2030.During annual honouring ceremony, Hon'ble Minister awarded illustrious members of staff and students with Rs 20 Lakh and rolls of honour. For this, 6 LPU researchers, 20 students for their 10 pointer CGPA in their respective programmes, one international shooter, 20 national sports persons and 40 students for their excellences in different fields of cultural activities were honoured. In addition, Mr Minister also inaugurated Technical Session of ongoing Management Conclave-2017 at the campus. Mr Minister was also kind enough to inaugurate the national level annual cultural festival of the university 'One India', where theme this year is "Celebrating World Peace". Mr Minister also became the grand part of tri-colour 'Unity walk' at the campus, along with 3500 staff members forming grand tricolor of India by wearing tricolor tee-shirts. Prior to this, Minister Mr Javadekar was accorded warm welcome by LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal, Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal, MLA Phagwara Som Parkash, LPU students and staff members.Feeling proud on receiving the Hon'ble Minister at the campus, Chancellor Mr Mittal shared numerous untiring works those Mr. Minister undertook during his illustrious political career. Mr Mittal shared: "Under dynamic leadership of Shri Javadekar Jee India will certainly be getting new education reforms. It is highly appreciable that HRD Minister has ensured that each stakeholder will be actively involved while education policy making. I am sure that Shri Javadekar's initiatives will go a long way in getting PM Modi's vision of 'less government, more governance' realized." Mr Mittal also applauded Mr Minister's being forward looking technocrat and steps taken towards bringing digital technologies in the education sector. Mr Mittal was also jubilant in sharing with Mr Minister: "Your coming to a private university affirms the confidence government has in the private sector; and, we at LPU assure you that we will never let this notion down."One of the awarded faculty members, Ravi, who hails from Hyderabad and has been honoured for his illustrious achievements in Fine Arts, said: " No doubt, I always have faith in my abilities but it all goes to the university which identified my hidden talents and projected me on different daises. I want to say that our university deserves all appreciation for our consistent grooming to achieve more and more success." Mrs and Mr Sewak Singh (DSP with Punjab Police), parents of International shooter Amanpreet at LPU, exclaimed that they are very happy on honouring of their son.