LexisNexis India expands its Lexis® Practical Guidance portfolio with a new module on ADR
Complete practical guidance from expert practicing lawyers to help you increase productivity, improve practice efficiency and maximize billable hours
Mr. Sandeep Ganju, Senior Director, Sales, Marketing & Strategy, LexisNexis India-South Asia, said, "LexisNexis has partnered with the best law firms in India like Luthra & Luthra, Singhania & Partners, Kanth & Associates, Singh & Associates, Trilegal, Karanjawala & Company and Argus Partnersto deliver the Alternative Dispute Resolution module that provides access to a range of resources including guidance notes, checklists, forms and precedents. The insight of LexisNexis, along with the expertise of the leading law firms of India, ensures the content is relevant, organized by legal topic and structured to match the way a lawyer works."
Mr. Shreesh Chandra, Senior Director, Content Creation & Acquisition, LexisNexis India-South Asia, said, "Litigants in Indian court proceedings often experience significant delays and associated cost, which create hindrance in the timely delivery of justice. The objective of Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996 is to curb the issue of excessive cost and take care of the timely settlement. Arbitration, conciliation and mediation are the most commonly used Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms currently available in India and LexisNexis'sAlternative Dispute Resolution module provides comprehensive information on the available mechanism in length.. This module also throws light on the international and institutional arbitration practices that would guide parties to choose seat of arbitration and facilitates selection of institutions."
Ms. Preeti Arora, Associate Director, Practical Guidance, said, "The Alternative Dispute Resolutionmodule captures the recent amendment of 2015 and is the most updated. It not only highlights the practicalities involved that are rare to find in the products available in the Indian market but also provides a detailed guidance on international and institutional arbitration, which is not available otherwise."
The module on Alternative Dispute Resolution is launched today and is available for public viewing and subscription.
Know more about Lexis® Practical Guidance at http://www.lexispracticalguidance.in/
