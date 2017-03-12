 
Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


LexisNexis India expands its Lexis® Practical Guidance portfolio with a new module on ADR

Complete practical guidance from expert practicing lawyers to help you increase productivity, improve practice efficiency and maximize billable hours
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- LexisNexis®India, a leading provider of content-enabled solutions, today expanded its Lexis® Practical Guidance portfolio with the launch of Alternative Dispute Resolution module, an online workflow-based solution for legal counsels and law firms that provides in-depth practical guidance in a format that mirrors legal professionals' workflow on using ADR mechanisms to resolve disputes. The module not only covers alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, domestic arbitration, arbitral hearings, institutional arbitration, and prerequisites & procedures of conciliation and mediation but also provides in-depth knowledge of international arbitration, including conventions and country-specific laws guiding international arbitration.

Mr. Sandeep Ganju, Senior Director, Sales, Marketing & Strategy, LexisNexis India-South Asia, said, "LexisNexis has partnered with the best law firms in India like Luthra & Luthra, Singhania & Partners, Kanth & Associates, Singh & Associates, Trilegal, Karanjawala & Company and Argus Partnersto deliver the Alternative Dispute Resolution module that provides access to a range of resources including guidance notes, checklists, forms and precedents. The insight of LexisNexis, along with the expertise of the leading law firms of India, ensures the content is relevant, organized by legal topic and structured to match the way a lawyer works."

Mr. Shreesh Chandra, Senior Director, Content Creation & Acquisition, LexisNexis India-South Asia, said, "Litigants in Indian court proceedings often experience significant delays and associated cost, which create hindrance in the timely delivery of justice. The objective of Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996 is to curb the issue of excessive cost and take care of the timely settlement. Arbitration, conciliation and mediation are the most commonly used Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms currently available in India and LexisNexis'sAlternative Dispute Resolution module provides comprehensive information on the available mechanism in length.. This module also throws light on the international and institutional arbitration practices that would guide parties to choose seat of arbitration and facilitates selection of institutions."

Ms. Preeti Arora, Associate Director, Practical Guidance, said, "The Alternative Dispute Resolutionmodule captures the recent amendment of 2015 and is the most updated. It not only highlights the practicalities involved that are rare to find in the products available in the Indian market but also provides a detailed guidance on international and institutional arbitration, which is not available otherwise."

The module on Alternative Dispute Resolution is launched today and is available for public viewing and subscription.

More information about Lexis® Practical Guidance is available at http://www.lexispracticalguidance.in/alternative-dispute-...

Know more about Lexis® Practical Guidance at http://www.lexispracticalguidance.in/

