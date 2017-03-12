News By Tag
The Intellectual-Stock Exchange Invests in Independent Musicians
A new intellectual property firm in Brooklyn, NY, targets indie music artists as its core audience, and gives them the opportunity to auction their catalog of music and royalties to private investors.
The I-SE is a new company that auctions the intellectual property of musicians, and while it's not the only company that deals with intellectual property (music), it is the only company that focuses on "up-and-coming"
The Intellectual-
This fact alone gives the I-SE a huge advantage (Donald Trump HUUUGE), over all of its competitors. If you are one of those indie artists who has a lot of recorded music collecting dust on your computer, visit the Intellectual-
