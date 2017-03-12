 
Industry News





The Intellectual-Stock Exchange Invests in Independent Musicians

A new intellectual property firm in Brooklyn, NY, targets indie music artists as its core audience, and gives them the opportunity to auction their catalog of music and royalties to private investors.
 
 
Intellectual-Stock Exchange Logo
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- If you make music in your spare time, or you're an up-and-coming musician, you now have the opportunity to catch an ear of a private investor; thanks to the Intellectual-Stock Exchange (I-SE).

The I-SE is a new company that auctions the intellectual property of musicians, and while it's not the only company that deals with intellectual property (music), it is the only company that focuses on "up-and-coming" artists; which gives the I-SE millions of potential clients.

The Intellectual-Stock Exchange was quick to recognize this group of creative people (indie musicians), because for every Jay Z and Taylor Swift, there are hundreds of thousands of other musicians who are not seen or heard, but they make 'just as good' music as those aforementioned mega-stars.

This fact alone gives the I-SE a huge advantage (Donald Trump HUUUGE), over all of its competitors. If you are one of those indie artists who has a lot of recorded music collecting dust on your computer, visit the Intellectual-Stock Exchange and turn your music into money. Here is their website http://www.intellectualstockexchange.com

