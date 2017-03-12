Instructor Led Live Online Big Data and Hadoop Administrator Training By Industry Expert Trainer

Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform

-- We at Hub4Tech provides instructor led Big Data and Hadoop Administrator live online training by corporate experienced trainerIn this course we provides an in-depth understanding of Hadoop framework, HDFS, and Hadoop cluster including Sqoop, Flume, Pig, Hive, and Impala. Here you will learn about cluster management solutions, core Hadoop distribution, and Cloudera manager. This course is best for IT professionals, data engineers, system administrators, and cloud administrators.A wide variety of companies and organizations are using Apache Hadoop for both research and production environment.Due to high demand of Big Data professionals in industry, Apache Hadoop is becoming popular and a must-know skill for the below job-roles• Project Managers• Software Architects• Data Management Professionals• Business Intelligence Professionals• Analytics ProfessionalsAfter completing this course an individual can be able to work independently on the below modules of Apache Hadoop –• Hadoop Common Utilities• Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS)• Hadoop YARN Framework.• Hadoop MapReduce.• Perform Data Analytics using Pig and Hive Hadoop Components• Mastering in Hadoop using concepts including Hbase, Zookeeper, and Sqoop.For