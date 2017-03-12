News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Instructor Led Live Online Big Data and Hadoop Administrator Training By Industry Expert Trainer
Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform
In this course we provides an in-depth understanding of Hadoop framework, HDFS, and Hadoop cluster including Sqoop, Flume, Pig, Hive, and Impala. Here you will learn about cluster management solutions, core Hadoop distribution, and Cloudera manager. This course is best for IT professionals, data engineers, system administrators, and cloud administrators.
Who should do this course?
A wide variety of companies and organizations are using Apache Hadoop for both research and production environment.
Due to high demand of Big Data professionals in industry, Apache Hadoop is becoming popular and a must-know skill for the below job-roles
• Project Managers
• Software Architects
• Data Management Professionals
• Business Intelligence Professionals
• Analytics Professionals
Course Objective
After completing this course an individual can be able to work independently on the below modules of Apache Hadoop –
• Hadoop Common Utilities
• Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS)
• Hadoop YARN Framework.
• Hadoop MapReduce.
• Perform Data Analytics using Pig and Hive Hadoop Components
• Mastering in Hadoop using concepts including Hbase, Zookeeper, and Sqoop.
For Big Data and Hadoop Administrator Online Training - http://www.hub4tech.com/
Contact
Hub4Tech
+91 90691 39140
info@hub4tech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse